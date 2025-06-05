Kerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result Today 05-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 05-06-2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 575" lottery draw is conducted. The first prize winner of lucky draw received Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 575' lucky draw.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Karunya Plus KN-575 Bumper draw held on Thursday, June 05. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- PB 387017
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 50 Lakh
Second Prize 50 Lakh Winner Numbers- PH 310283
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners: PA 824776 PB 607294 PC 793170 PD 311938 PE 638588 PF 251951 PG 700956 PH 262094 PJ 106445 PK 103299 PL 465991 PM 758737
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0042 0663 2455 3173 3890 3944 4276 4790 4811 4943 4990 5042 5091 5427 6115 6691 8684 9731
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 1,000
0289 0972 1402 1582 1882 2540 3553 4207 4711 4890 5024 5060 5246 5560 5652 5666 5769 6099 6639 6936 7014 7236 7887 8716 8722 8735 8868 8899 9026 9641
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: RS 500
0279 0452 0721 0965 1029 1031 1055 1175 1320 1322 1483 1537 1591 1608 1801 1876 1984 1989 2050 2052 2213 2267 2379 2605 2610 2674 2875 2972 3048 3223 3301 3350 3369 3543 3564 3625 3736 3748 4017 4143 4242 4285 4591 4612 4614 4622 4827 4869 4894 5053 5076 5128 5304 5479 5537 5883 5927 5953 6047 6063 6124 6306 6348 6391 6402 6485 6623 6702 6724 6834 6836 6992 7122 7164 7182 7217 7359 7364 7496 7539 7619 7665 7846 8019 8106 8263 8264 8543 8694 8793 8824 8879 8894 9016 9122 9201 9239 9325 9326 9484 9683 9956
