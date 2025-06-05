Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911533https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/kerala-karunya-plus-kn-575-lottery-result-today-05-06-2025-out-bumper-thursday-lucky-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list-2911533
NewsPhotosKerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result Today 05-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
photoDetails

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result Today 05-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Thursday 05-06-2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Thursday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA PLUS KN 575" lottery draw is conducted. The first prize winner of lucky draw received Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA PLUS KN 575' lucky draw.

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result DECLARED

1/7
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result DECLARED

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Karunya Plus KN-575 Bumper draw held on Thursday, June 05. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize. 

Follow Us

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

2/7
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- PB 387017

Follow Us

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 50 Lakh

3/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 50 Lakh

Second Prize 50 Lakh Winner Numbers- PH 310283  

Follow Us

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh

4/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners: PA 824776  PB 607294  PC 793170  PD 311938  PE 638588  PF 251951  PG 700956  PH 262094  PJ 106445  PK 103299  PL 465991  PM 758737

Follow Us

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000

5/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5,000

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0042  0663  2455  3173  3890  3944  4276  4790  4811  4943  4990  5042  5091  5427  6115  6691  8684  9731

Follow Us

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 1,000

6/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 1,000

0289  0972  1402  1582  1882  2540  3553  4207  4711  4890  5024  5060  5246  5560  5652  5666  5769  6099  6639  6936  7014  7236  7887  8716  8722  8735  8868  8899  9026  9641

Follow Us

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: RS 500

7/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: RS 500

0279  0452  0721  0965  1029  1031  1055  1175  1320  1322  1483  1537  1591  1608  1801  1876  1984  1989  2050  2052  2213  2267  2379  2605  2610  2674  2875  2972  3048  3223  3301  3350  3369  3543  3564  3625  3736  3748  4017  4143  4242  4285  4591  4612  4614  4622  4827  4869  4894  5053  5076  5128  5304  5479  5537  5883  5927  5953  6047  6063  6124  6306  6348  6391  6402  6485  6623  6702  6724  6834  6836  6992  7122  7164  7182  7217  7359  7364  7496  7539  7619  7665  7846  8019  8106  8263  8264  8543  8694  8793  8824  8879  8894  9016  9122  9201  9239  9325  9326  9484  9683  9956

Follow Us
kerala lottery result todayKarunya Plus KN 575 Lucky Draw ResultKerala lottery resultKerala lottery results thursdayKerala Lucky Draw Results June 05Kerala Lottery WinnerKerala State Lottery ThursdayKerala Lottery Result 05.06.2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
China
World's Most Hated Countries: China Tops, Followed By US; India, Pakistan At...
camera icon7
title
Hina Khan marriage
Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Pics Straight Out Of Fairytale Ceremony - IN PICS
camera icon7
title
uncapped Indian batsmen IPL debut
6 Uncapped Indian Batters With Most Runs In Debut IPL Season: Priyansh Arya Leads The Chart, Devdutt Padikkal Follows - Check Full List
camera icon6
title
IPS Rachita Juyal
Meet IPS Officer Rachita Juyal Who Cleared UPSC In Her First Attempt, Quit After 10 Years Because… Her Brother-in-Law Is THIS Famous Actor
camera icon10
title
10 oldest cities in world
10 Oldest Cities In The World: THIS Indian City Boasts Of Ancient Heritage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK