Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894814https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/kerala-lottery-result-today-02-05-2025-suvarna-keralam-sk-1-bumper-1-crore-friday-lucky-draw-declared-check-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-7th-8th-9th-10th-prizes-winning-numbers-here-2894814
NewsPhotosKerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Here
photoDetails

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 02-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-1 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a year. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-1 " lottery draw is conducted today on May 02. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-1" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-1 lucky draw.

Updated:May 02, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper

1/7
Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-1 results on Friday, May 2. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.

Follow Us

2/7
How to claim prize

To confirm your Kerala lottery result, carefully match your ticket number with the one published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. If your number is listed, you may be eligible to claim the corresponding prize. To do so, visit the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram and submit your claim within 30 days of the result announcement. Make sure to carry the original winning ticket along with a valid government-issued ID for verification.

Follow Us

1st Prize (Bumper Lottery)

3/7
1st Prize (Bumper Lottery)

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RF 726828

Follow Us

2nd Prize lucky winner

4/7
2nd Prize lucky winner

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RC 669494

Follow Us

3rd Prize lucky winner

5/7
3rd Prize lucky winner

LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RD 440168

Follow Us

4th Prize lucky winner

6/7
4th Prize lucky winner

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH: RD 135164

Follow Us

5th Prize lucky winner

7/7
5th Prize lucky winner

LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) RA 526608 2) RB 540428 3) RC 599609 4) RD 813642 5) RE 234930 6) RF 749144 7) RG 431904 8) RH 750405 9) RJ 694423 10) RK 569640 11) RL 170933 12) RM 498180

Check further lucky winner numbers here
Follow Us
kerala lottery result todaySUVARNA KERALAM SK-1 Lucky Draw ResultKerala lottery resultKerala lottery results FridayKerala Lottery Result 02.05.2025Kerala Lottery Result LiveKerala Lucky Draw Results May 02Kerala Lottery WinnerKerala State Lottery Friday
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
OVERPRICED Cars In India: Nissan X-Trail, Citroen C5 Aircross And Toyota...
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet Donald Trump's Daughter Who Is Richer Than Mukesh Ambani's... – Her Net Worth, Education And Business Ventures Will Surprise You!
camera icon6
title
5 Breathtaking Road Trips In India
5 Breathtaking Road Trips In India: Manali To Leh Or Mumbai To Goa!
camera icon13
title
vibe check for may 2025
Vibe Check For May 2025: Career Sparkle Is Strong But Demands Patience, Express Your Feelings Openly; Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Mother's Day
Mother’s Day 2025: Top 5 Hill Stations In India To Surprise Your Mom With Relaxing Vacation
NEWS ON ONE CLICK