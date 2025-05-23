Advertisement
NewsPhotosKerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025 OUT: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Friday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025 OUT: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Friday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here

Suvarna keralam SK-4 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a week. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-4 " lottery draw is conducted today on May 23. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-4" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw received Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-4 lucky draw.

Updated:May 23, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Draw Declared

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-4 draw held on Friday, May 23. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize, ₹30 lakh second prize, and ₹25 lakh third prize. The event was conducted in the presence of an independent panel to ensure transparency and fairness in the draw process.

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- RX 171439

2nd Prize Winner Ticket No: RV 850109 (ADIMALY)  

Consolation Prize Winners - RN 171439 RO 171439 RP 171439 RR 171439 RS 171439 RT 171439 RU 171439 RV 171439 RW 171439 RY 171439 RZ 171439

3rd Prize Winner Ticket No: RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)

4th Prize Winner Ticket No: RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)

RN 329304, RO 259502, RP 654543, RR 332669, RS 282924, RT 545759, RU 682175, RV 275567, RW 634890, RX 318407, RY 775236, RZ 719760  

