Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.05.2025 OUT: Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Friday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here
Suvarna keralam SK-4 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a week. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-4 " lottery draw is conducted today on May 23. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-4" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw received Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-4 lucky draw.
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-4 Draw Declared
The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-4 draw held on Friday, May 23. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize, ₹30 lakh second prize, and ₹25 lakh third prize. The event was conducted in the presence of an independent panel to ensure transparency and fairness in the draw process.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- RX 171439
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs.30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]
2nd Prize Winner Ticket No: RV 850109 (ADIMALY)
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners
Consolation Prize Winners - RN 171439 RO 171439 RP 171439 RR 171439 RS 171439 RT 171439 RU 171439 RV 171439 RW 171439 RY 171439 RZ 171439
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakh]
3rd Prize Winner Ticket No: RT 591249 (KOTTAYAM)
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 4th Prize Rs.15,00,000/- [15 Lakh]
4th Prize Winner Ticket No: RT 503204 (PALAKKAD)
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifith Prize Winners: 5th Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
RN 329304, RO 259502, RP 654543, RR 332669, RS 282924, RT 545759, RU 682175, RV 275567, RW 634890, RX 318407, RY 775236, RZ 719760
