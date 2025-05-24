Kerala Lottery Result Today 24.05.2025 (OUT): Karunya KR 707 Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 24-05-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-707' lucky draw.
Kerala Karunya KR-707 Lottery Result DECLARED
The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Karunya KR-707 draw held on Saturday, May 24. The draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize, ₹30 lakh second prize, and ₹25 lakh third prize. The event was conducted in the presence of an independent panel to ensure transparency and fairness in the draw process.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- KO 671411
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakhs]
2nd Prize Winner Ticket No: KY 108014 (CHITTUR)
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners
Consolation Prize Winners: KN 671411 KP 671411 KR 671411 KS 671411 KT 671411 KU 671411 KV 671411 KW 671411 KX 671411 KY 671411 KZ 671411
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner: 3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakh]
3rd Prize Winner Ticket No: KU 464857 (GURUVAYOOR)
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 4th Prize Rs.1,00,000/- [1 Lakh]
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: KN 802412 KO 419472 KP 133825 KR 644985 KS 493679 KT 375997 KU 349038 KV 621690 KW 851280 KX 309460 KY 605072 KZ 854152
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifith Prize Winners: 5th Prize Rs.5,000/-
1521 1588 2825 3453 3533 3573 3588 4329 4538 6380 6421 6457 6714 7162 8769 8876 8890 9765
