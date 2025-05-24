Advertisement
NewsPhotosKerala Lottery Result Today 24.05.2025 (OUT): Karunya KR 707 Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here
Kerala Lottery Result Today 24.05.2025 (OUT): Karunya KR 707 Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 24-05-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-707' lucky draw.

Updated:May 24, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Kerala Karunya KR-707 Lottery Result DECLARED

Kerala Karunya KR-707 Lottery Result DECLARED

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Karunya KR-707 draw held on Saturday, May 24. The draw took place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize, ₹30 lakh second prize, and ₹25 lakh third prize. The event was conducted in the presence of an independent panel to ensure transparency and fairness in the draw process.

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- KO 671411 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakhs]

Second Prize Winner: Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakhs]

2nd Prize Winner Ticket No: KY 108014 (CHITTUR)

 
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners

Consolation Prize Winners

Consolation Prize Winners: KN 671411 KP 671411 KR 671411 KS 671411 KT 671411 KU 671411 KV 671411 KW 671411 KX 671411 KY 671411 KZ 671411

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner: 3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakh]

Third Prize Winner: 3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakh]

3rd Prize Winner Ticket No: KU 464857 (GURUVAYOOR)  

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 4th Prize Rs.1,00,000/- [1 Lakh]

Fourth Prize Winners: 4th Prize Rs.1,00,000/- [1 Lakh]

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: KN 802412  KO 419472  KP 133825  KR 644985  KS 493679  KT 375997  KU 349038  KV 621690  KW 851280  KX 309460  KY 605072  KZ 854152

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 5th Prize Rs.5,000/-

Fifth Prize Winners: 5th Prize Rs.5,000/-

1521  1588  2825  3453  3533  3573  3588  4329  4538  6380  6421  6457  6714  7162  8769  8876  8890  9765  

kerala lottery result todayKarunya KR 707 Lucky Draw ResultKerala lottery resultKerala lottery results SaturdayKerala Lottery Result 24.05.2025Kerala Lucky Draw Results May 24Kerala Lottery WinnerKerala State Lottery Saturday
