Kerala Lottery Result Today 24.05.2025 (OUT): Karunya KR 707 Saturday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 24-05-2025 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-707' lucky draw.