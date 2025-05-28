Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.05.2025 OUT: Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw List - 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 28-05-2025: Vishu Bumper is the third bumper lottery this year. Vishu BR 103 bumper lottery draw is held in every May at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 12 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list.
Kerala Vishu BR 103 Lottery Result DECLARED
The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Vishu BR 103 Bumper draw held on Wednesday, May 28. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹12 crore first prize, ₹1 crore second prize.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 12 Crore
First Prize 12 Crore Winner Number- VD 204266
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winners: Rs 1 Crore
Second Prize 1 Crore Winner Numbers- 1) va 699731 2) vb 207068 3) vc 263289 4) vd 277650 5) ve 758876 6) vg 203046
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 10 Lakh
Third Prize Winners: 1) VA 223942 2) VB 207548 3) VC 518987 4) VD 682300 5) VE 825451 6) VG 273186
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5 Lakh
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1) VA 178873 2) VB 838177 3) VC 595067 4) VD 795879 5) VE 395927 6) VG 436026
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners
0158 0799 0875 0879 0914 1195 1712 2015 2631 2765 3223 3281 3371 3695 4063 4080 4224 4555 4619 4646 4700 5471 5890 6021 6100 6572 7145 7458 7635 7797 8585 8712 9434 9641 9898 9993
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners
0265 0424 0663 1372 1428 1448 1841 2626 2750 3027 3435 4213 4414 4452 4531 4898 5922 6564 6597 6765 7007 7185 7246 7511 7628 7657 7948 8233 8381 8500 8571 8740 9426 9491 9693 9757
