Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.05.2025 OUT: Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw List - 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

photoDetails

english

2907413

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 28-05-2025: Vishu Bumper is the third bumper lottery this year. Vishu BR 103 bumper lottery draw is held in every May at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 12 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list.