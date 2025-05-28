Advertisement
NewsPhotosKerala Lottery Result Today 28.05.2025 OUT: Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw List - 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List
photoDetails

Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.05.2025 OUT: Vishu Bumper BR-103 Lucky Draw List - 12 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Wednesday 28-05-2025: Vishu Bumper is the third bumper lottery this year. Vishu BR 103 bumper lottery draw is held in every May at 2 pm. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and Bumper lottery code is “BR” representation contains draw number along with the code. The first prize winner will receive bumper 12 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check complete winners list. 

Updated:May 28, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
Kerala Vishu BR 103 Lottery Result DECLARED

1/7
Kerala Vishu BR 103 Lottery Result DECLARED

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Vishu BR 103 Bumper draw held on Wednesday, May 28. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹12 crore first prize, ₹1 crore second prize. 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 12 Crore

2/7
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 12 Crore

First Prize 12 Crore Winner Number- VD 204266 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winners: Rs 1 Crore

3/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winners: Rs 1 Crore

Second Prize 1 Crore Winner Numbers- 1) va 699731 2) vb 207068 3) vc 263289 4) vd 277650 5) ve 758876 6) vg 203046 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 10 Lakh

4/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: 10 Lakh

Third Prize Winners: 1) VA 223942 2) VB 207548 3) VC 518987 4) VD 682300 5) VE 825451 6) VG 273186

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5 Lakh

5/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 5 Lakh

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1) VA 178873 2) VB 838177 3) VC 595067 4) VD 795879 5) VE 395927 6) VG 436026

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners

6/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners

0158  0799  0875  0879  0914  1195  1712  2015  2631  2765  3223  3281  3371  3695  4063  4080  4224  4555  4619  4646  4700  5471  5890  6021  6100  6572  7145  7458  7635  7797  8585  8712  9434  9641  9898  9993  

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners

7/7
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners

0265  0424  0663  1372  1428  1448  1841  2626  2750  3027  3435  4213  4414  4452  4531  4898  5922  6564  6597  6765  7007  7185  7246  7511  7628  7657  7948  8233  8381  8500  8571  8740  9426  9491  9693  9757  

Kerala Bumper Lottery ResultVishu Bumper BR-98 Lucky DrawKerala lotteryKerala Lottery Bumper PrizeKerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-98 Lottery ResultKerala Lottery 12 Crore PrizeKerala State Lottery WednesdayKerala lottery results todayKerala Lucky Draw Results May 28Kerala Lottery Result 28-05-2025Kerala Lottery WinnerVishu Bumper BR-98kerala lottery Lucky Draw Result wednesday
