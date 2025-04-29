Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893039https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/kerala-lottery-result-today-29-04-2025-sthree-sakthi-ss-465-tuesday-lucky-draw-declared-check-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-7th-8th-prizes-winning-numbers-here-2893039
NewsPhotosKerala Lottery Result Today 29.04.2025 Sthree Sakthi SS 465 Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here
photoDetails

Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.04.2025 Sthree Sakthi SS 465 Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of seven weekly draws held by the Kerala State Lottery Department. It takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. Each Kerala lottery has a unique alphanumeric code for identification, and the Sthree Sakthi lottery uses the code “SS,” which also includes the draw number. The first prize winner of this lucky draw receives a grand cash prize of Rs 75 lakh.

 

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Kerala Lottery Result Today

1/7
Kerala Lottery Result Today

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the "Sthree Sakthi SS-465" lottery result today, April 29, 2025, on behalf of the Kerala government. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Follow Us

Sthree Sakthi Lottery

2/7
Sthree Sakthi Lottery

This weekly lottery is released in 12 different series, and the series may change from time to time. Around 1.08 crore tickets are printed and sold every week. The first prize winner of the "Sthree Sakthi SS-465" lottery will receive a bumper cash prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Follow Us

Oldest lottery

3/7
Oldest lottery

The Kerala Lottery is a well-known national lottery game legally run by the Government of Kerala through its dedicated Lotteries Department. This department was set up specifically to oversee and manage all lottery-related operations in the state. The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest lottery systems in India. When it first started, each ticket was priced at just Rs 1, and the top prize was Rs 50,000. Today, lucky participants still get a daily chance to win exciting cash prizes.

Follow Us

1st Lucky Number

4/7
1st Lucky Number

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SF 520423

Follow Us

2nd Lucky Number

5/7
2nd Lucky Number

LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SG 789189

Follow Us

3rd Lucky Number

6/7
3rd Lucky Number

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0067  0486  1316  1682  2039  2279  2659  3497  4117  4883  4907  5445  6144  6476  7595  7712  7993  9464

Follow Us

4th Lucky Number

7/7
4th Lucky Number

LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0505  0942  1080  2472  3727  3815  5417  6556  6891  8478

Check out full winners list here

 

Follow Us
kerala lottery result todayKerala lottery resultSthree Sakthi SS 465 Lucky Draw ResultKerala Lottery Result TuesdayKerala lottery sambadKerala lottery results todayKerala Lucky Draw Results April 29Kerala Lottery WinnerSthree Sakthi 465 Draw Result
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Andre Russell
Happy Birthday Andre Russell: All About KKR All-Rounder's Love Story With Model Jassym Lora - In Pics
camera icon15
title
Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi Sparks Outrage: Blames Indian Army After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Faces Strong Replies from Shikhar Dhawan, Danesh Kaneria
camera icon20
title
Ashish Nehra
Happy Birthday Ashish Nehra: All About Gujarat Titans' Head Coach's Love Story With Wife Rushma Nehra - In Pics
camera icon11
title
IPL 2025
IPL's Fastest Hundred: From Chris Gayle To Vaibhav Suryavanshi - In Pics
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Top 10 Records Broken By IPL 2025's 14-Year-Old Sensation - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK