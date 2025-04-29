Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.04.2025 Sthree Sakthi SS 465 Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here

3 / 7

The Kerala Lottery is a well-known national lottery game legally run by the Government of Kerala through its dedicated Lotteries Department. This department was set up specifically to oversee and manage all lottery-related operations in the state. The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest lottery systems in India. When it first started, each ticket was priced at just Rs 1, and the top prize was Rs 50,000. Today, lucky participants still get a daily chance to win exciting cash prizes.