Kerala Lottery Result Today 29.04.2025 Sthree Sakthi SS 465 Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- Check Winning Numbers Here

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of seven weekly draws held by the Kerala State Lottery Department. It takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. Each Kerala lottery has a unique alphanumeric code for identification, and the Sthree Sakthi lottery uses the code “SS,” which also includes the draw number. The first prize winner of this lucky draw receives a grand cash prize of Rs 75 lakh.
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the "Sthree Sakthi SS-465" lottery result today, April 29, 2025, on behalf of the Kerala government. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
This weekly lottery is released in 12 different series, and the series may change from time to time. Around 1.08 crore tickets are printed and sold every week. The first prize winner of the "Sthree Sakthi SS-465" lottery will receive a bumper cash prize of Rs 75 lakh.
The Kerala Lottery is a well-known national lottery game legally run by the Government of Kerala through its dedicated Lotteries Department. This department was set up specifically to oversee and manage all lottery-related operations in the state. The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest lottery systems in India. When it first started, each ticket was priced at just Rs 1, and the top prize was Rs 50,000. Today, lucky participants still get a daily chance to win exciting cash prizes.
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SF 520423
LUCKY TICKET NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SG 789189
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0067 0486 1316 1682 2039 2279 2659 3497 4117 4883 4907 5445 6144 6476 7595 7712 7993 9464
LUCKY TICKET NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0505 0942 1080 2472 3727 3815 5417 6556 6891 8478Check out full winners list here
