Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-05-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-5 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Here
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 30-05-2025 LIVE: Suvarna keralam SK-1 lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held once in a year. The Kerala Lottery "Suvarna Keralam SK-5" lottery draw is conducted today on May 30. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "Suvarna Keralam SK-5" lottery code is "SK" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Suvarna Keralam SK-5 lucky draw.
Suvarna Keralam SK-5 Bumper
The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-5 results on Friday, May 30. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants have a chance to win big prizes, including Rs 1 crore for the first prize, Rs 30 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third. The draw will be conducted in front of an independent panel to ensure fairness and transparency.
How to claim prize
To confirm your Kerala lottery result, carefully match your ticket number with the one published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. If your number is listed, you may be eligible to claim the corresponding prize. To do so, visit the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram and submit your claim within 30 days of the result announcement. Make sure to carry the original winning ticket along with a valid government-issued ID for verification.
1st Prize (Bumper Lottery)
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE IS: RB 325948
2nd Prize lucky winner
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH IS: RE 321507
3rd Prize lucky winner
LUCKY WINNING NUMBER FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH ARE: RB 309410
4th Prize lucky winner
LUCKY WINNING NUMBERS FOR THE 4TH PRIZE OF RS 15 LAKH:RE 290291
5th Prize lucky winner
5th Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] (One prize in each series) 1) RA 823813 2) RB 809771 3) RC 263758 4) RD 583961 5) RE 135580 6) RF 899907 7) RG 297087 8) RH 429876 9) RJ 709614 10) RK 405288 11) RL 507573 12) RM 752666Check further lucky numbers here
