Kerala Samrudhi SM 5 Bumper Lottery Result Today 01-06-2025 OUT - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List In Pics

photoDetails

english

2909508

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Sunday 01-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the " Samrudhi SM " draw on Sunday, June 01, 2025, is announced at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "SM," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Samrudhi SM 5' lottery draw.