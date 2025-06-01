Kerala Samrudhi SM 5 Bumper Lottery Result Today 01-06-2025 OUT - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List In Pics

Advertisement
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Sunday 01-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the " Samrudhi SM " draw on Sunday, June 01, 2025, is announced at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "SM," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Samrudhi SM 5' lottery draw.

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Kerala Samrudhi SM 5 Lottery Result DECLARED

Kerala Samrudhi SM 5 Lottery Result DECLARED

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Samrudhi SM 5 Bumper draw held on Sunday, June 01. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize. 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- ME 301061

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 75 Lakh

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 75 Lakh

Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- MK 442044 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner: 25 Lakh

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner: 25 Lakh

Third Prize Winner: MG 313753

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 1 Lakh

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 1 Lakh

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1) MA 812076 2) MB 385451 3) MC 134114 4) MD 475812 5) ME 137466 6) MF 250447 7) MG 350917 8) MH 854434 9) MJ 316836 10) MK 723136 11) ML 429212 12) MM 493366

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 5,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 5,000

0783  1005  1055  1586  2243  2282  2946  3623  4568  5125  5258  5513  5757  6966  8611  9412  9739  9894

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000

0529  0569  1251  1539  1620  2285  2287  2701  2908  3537  3832  4182  4278  4699  4858  5037  5255  5447  5817  6052  6982  7523  7802  8550  8907  8941  9209  9258  9772  9806  

