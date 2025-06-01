Kerala Samrudhi SM 5 Bumper Lottery Result Today 01-06-2025 OUT - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List In Pics
KERALA BUMPER LOTTERY RESULT Sunday 01-06-2025: The Kerala Lottery result for the " Samrudhi SM " draw on Sunday, June 01, 2025, is announced at 3 PM. This lottery draw is part of the seven weekly draws held in Kerala. The alphanumeric code assigned to this specific lottery is "SM," incorporating both the draw number and the code. The first prize for the fortunate winner of this draw is a bumper 1 Crore rupees. Below, you can find the comprehensive list of winners for the Kerala 'Samrudhi SM 5' lottery draw.
Kerala Samrudhi SM 5 Lottery Result DECLARED
The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Samrudhi SM 5 Bumper draw held on Sunday, June 01. The draw took place at 2 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Lucky participants stood a chance to win major prizes, including a ₹1 crore first prize.
Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- ME 301061
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: 75 Lakh
Second Prize 75 Lakh Winner Numbers- MK 442044
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winner: 25 Lakh
Third Prize Winner: MG 313753
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: 1 Lakh
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1) MA 812076 2) MB 385451 3) MC 134114 4) MD 475812 5) ME 137466 6) MF 250447 7) MG 350917 8) MH 854434 9) MJ 316836 10) MK 723136 11) ML 429212 12) MM 493366
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: 5,000
0783 1005 1055 1586 2243 2282 2946 3623 4568 5125 5258 5513 5757 6966 8611 9412 9739 9894
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: 1,000
0529 0569 1251 1539 1620 2285 2287 2701 2908 3537 3832 4182 4278 4699 4858 5037 5255 5447 5817 6052 6982 7523 7802 8550 8907 8941 9209 9258 9772 9806
