World’s largest LPG consumers and producers: Not India, Saudi or Qatar but...
World's Largest LPG Producer: Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz has created a choke point, which is now causing the global oil crisis. The United States’ unprovoked attack against Iran has not only fuelled the prices of oil but also created a shortage of LPG gas in many countries. Nations like India and China have imposed curbs on their LPG rationing mechanism, as the two countries negotiate with Iran regarding the passage of their Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) through the Strait of Hormuz. Two Indian VLGC - Nanda Devi and Shivalik - have already arrived in India, bringing the supplies. Amid this cooking gas crisis, do you know which country is the largest consumer and producer of LPG?
1. China
When it comes to the world’s largest LPG consumer, China leads the tally with around 90–100 million tonnes/year. Around 22% of the global LPG demand originates from China.
2. United States
With 60–65 million tonnes/year consumption, the United States is the second largest consumer of LPG but the demand is high due to high industrial and petrochemical consumption and not due to cooking usage.
3. India
India ranks third as an LPG consumer, with around 33–40 million tonnes/year as the demand is driven by residential consumption - cooking gas.
4. Japan
Japan is the world’s fourth-largest consumer of LPG, with the consumption of around 15–18 million tonnes/year.
United States Largest Producer
When it comes to LPG producers, the United States leads the ranking globally with an estimated production of around 90–100 million tonnes/year (approximately) The production is driven by the shale gas boom and natural gas liquids (NGLs) extraction. This also makes the US the world’s largest LPG exporter.
Saudi Arabia
With an annual production of around 55–60 million tonnes, Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-largest producer of LPG. The production mainly comes from crude oil refining.
China
Notably, China is not only the largest consumer but also the third largest producer with around 45–50 million tonnes/year production.
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