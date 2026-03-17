World’s largest LPG consumers and producers: Not India, Saudi or Qatar but...

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World's Largest LPG Producer: Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz has created a choke point, which is now causing the global oil crisis. The United States’ unprovoked attack against Iran has not only fuelled the prices of oil but also created a shortage of LPG gas in many countries. Nations like India and China have imposed curbs on their LPG rationing mechanism, as the two countries negotiate with Iran regarding the passage of their Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) through the Strait of Hormuz. Two Indian VLGC - Nanda Devi and Shivalik - have already arrived in India, bringing the supplies. Amid this cooking gas crisis, do you know which country is the largest consumer and producer of LPG?