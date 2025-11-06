Left Sweeps JNU Polls: Check Post-Wise Facilities, Salary Of Winning Student Leaders

photoDetails

JNU Elections 2025: The results of the 2025 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union elections in Delhi have been announced. The Left Wing has captured all four seats on the Center Panel. This year, the Left Wing contested the elections in alliance. The Student Union elections saw a close contest between the Left and the ABVP. Aditi Mishra won the JNU President's post this time. Let's explore the salary and benefits of the winning candidates in the Student Union elections.