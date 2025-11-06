Advertisement
Left Sweeps JNU Polls: Check Post-Wise Facilities, Salary Of Winning Student Leaders

JNU Elections 2025: The results of the 2025 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student Union elections in Delhi have been announced. The Left Wing has captured all four seats on the Center Panel. This year, the Left Wing contested the elections in alliance. The Student Union elections saw a close contest between the Left and the ABVP. Aditi Mishra won the JNU President's post this time. Let's explore the salary and benefits of the winning candidates in the Student Union elections.

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Representing Student Voice

1/4
Representing Student Voice

The JNU Students' Union president and office bearers act as voices of the university's students to the university administration. They offer suggestions and solutions on behalf of students on issues related to hostels, fees, security, and academic policies.

Salary Of Winning Student Leaders

2/4
Salary Of Winning Student Leaders

JNUSU office-bearers do not receive any salary or wages. The university allocates a fixed amount of funds each year for the student union's operations, which are used for student welfare, cultural activities, and academic programs.

Funds Allocated

3/4
Funds Allocated

The funds received by the Student Union are not allocated to a single entity. They are spent throughout the entire committee. The committee determines spending priorities, and a complete accounting of their use is submitted to the university administration.

What Facilities Are Available?

4/4
What Facilities Are Available?

The student union president and other office-bearers are granted separate offices on the university campus, participation in administrative meetings, official identification cards, and the opportunity and authority to participate in student-related policy discussions. They also receive formal protocol recognition at university events.

 

