'Loneliest Countries In The World': These Nations Have No Neighbours? | Check List
'Loneliest Countries In The World': Countries that share borders often benefit from having neighbors in multiple ways. Neighboring nations can engage in trade, cultural exchange, and shared infrastructure projects. Countries with neighbors may share resources like rivers or energy grids, and even tourism can thrive when nations are easily accessible to one another.
'Loneliest Countries In The World'
Check countries with no land borders:
What Does Land Border Mean
A land border is the physical boundary that separates the territory of one country from another on land. This line marks the limit of a country's sovereignty and is recognised internationally.
No Neighbours?
The nations without any close-by neighbors often face unique challenges, like relying heavily on internal resources and long-distance trade. However, having no land borders can also provide advantages: such countries are less exposed to cross-border conflicts, easier to secure, and have greater control over immigration and customs.
Australia
Australia has no land borders, and it is the world’s largest island continent, surrounded by oceans. Its nearest land neighbor is Papua New Guinea, about 150 km to the north.
New Zealand
New Zealand has no land borders, consisting mainly of the North and South Islands. Its neighbor is Australia, roughly 2,000 km away.
Iceland
Iceland is an island nation in the North Atlantic with no land borders. One of its neighbours include the Greenland.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos