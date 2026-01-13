Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3006319https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/loneliest-countries-in-the-world-these-nations-have-no-neighbours-check-list-3006319
NewsPhotos'Loneliest Countries In The World': These Nations Have No Neighbours? | Check List
photoDetails

'Loneliest Countries In The World': These Nations Have No Neighbours? | Check List

'Loneliest Countries In The World': Countries that share borders often benefit from having neighbors in multiple ways. Neighboring nations can engage in trade, cultural exchange, and shared infrastructure projects. Countries with neighbors may share resources like rivers or energy grids, and even tourism can thrive when nations are easily accessible to one another. 

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
Follow Us

'Loneliest Countries In The World'

1/7
'Loneliest Countries In The World'

Check countries with no land  borders: 

Follow Us

What Does Land Border Mean

2/7
What Does Land Border Mean

A land border is the physical boundary that separates the territory of one country from another on land. This line marks the limit of a country's sovereignty and is recognised internationally. 

Follow Us

No Neighbours?

3/7
No Neighbours?

The nations without any close-by neighbors often face unique challenges, like relying heavily on internal resources and long-distance trade. However, having no land borders can also provide advantages: such countries are less exposed to cross-border conflicts, easier to secure, and have greater control over immigration and customs. 

Follow Us

Australia

4/7
Australia

Australia has no land borders, and it is the world’s largest island continent, surrounded by oceans. Its nearest land neighbor is Papua New Guinea, about 150 km to the north.

Follow Us

New Zealand

5/7
New Zealand

New Zealand has no land borders, consisting mainly of the North and South Islands. Its neighbor is Australia, roughly 2,000 km away.

Follow Us

Iceland

6/7
Iceland

Iceland is an island nation in the North Atlantic with no land borders. One of its neighbours include the Greenland.

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
International borders
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Shikhar Dhawan Sophie Shine love story
How Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Fell In Love With Ireland’s Sophie Shine - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
Who Am I? THIS Sensational Moroccan Beauty Who Danced Her Way To Bollywood Once Worked At A Hookah Bar, Was A Wild Card In Bigg Boss 9 - In Pics
camera icon9
title
Shaka Laka Boom Boom Cast Then & Now
Shaka Laka Boom Boom Cast Then & Now: Kinshuk Vaidya To Hansika Motwani, Check Who Studied Mass Communication
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, January 13, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Your Composed Energy Attracts Admiration
camera icon13
title
Weekly health horoscope January 12–18
Weekly Health Horoscope For January 12- 18: This Week Gives You Lot Of Energy And Positive Attitude