10.2 Km Giant: Dhola-Sadiya To Lose Crown As Bihar’s Bejha-Bakaur Bridge To Become India’s Longest
Longest Bridge of India: Assam’s iconic Dhola-Sadiya or Bhupen Hazarika Setu — currently India’s longest bridge — is set to be dethroned. Bihar’s Bejha-Bakaur bridge over the turbulent Kosi River is nearing completion, and at 10.2 kilometres, it will surpass Dhola-Sadiya to become the longest road bridge over a river in India. The ambitious infrastructure project is seen as a major boost for connectivity in northern Bihar, but it has not been without challenges.
Mega Link Between Supaul and Madhubani
The bridge connects Bakaur in Supaul district with Bheja in Madhubani, significantly cutting down travel time and distance between the regions by around 70 km once operational, from current 120km. For the flood-prone Mithila and Kosi belt, the structure is expected to become a lifeline. (Representative image: Grok)
Almost Fully Built — But Delays Likely
The project consists of 171 pillars and 170 spans: 76 spans completed from the Madhubani side while 56 spans completed from the Supaul side. While initial projections suggested completion by late 2024, current progress indicates the work may take another 12 to 18 months, despite official claims of a December 2025 launch. (Image: Video)
Costs and National Infra Push
With a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,199.58 crore, the bridge forms part of India’s ongoing national infrastructure expansion — targeting economic upliftment of regions historically cut off due to river geography and flood challenges. (Image: Video)
Deadly Setback in 2024
Progress was marred by a girder collapse in March 2024 between piers 153 and 154, leading to one death and multiple injuries, and prompting stricter quality checks to ensure structural integrity. (Representative image: ANI)
Game-Changer For Regional Growth
Beyond mobility, the bridge is expected to improve market access for agriculture-dependent communities, enhance healthcare and education connectivity, strengthen flood response and disaster evacuation and boost trade and tourism in the Mithilanchal region. (Representative image: ANI)
Bihar Infra On National Map
With the completion of the bridge, Bihar will hold the record of the longest bridge of India, thus holding the national record, bringing its infra at the national level. (Representative image: ANI)
