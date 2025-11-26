10.2 Km Giant: Dhola-Sadiya To Lose Crown As Bihar’s Bejha-Bakaur Bridge To Become India’s Longest

photoDetails

english

2989360

Longest Bridge of India: Assam’s iconic Dhola-Sadiya or Bhupen Hazarika Setu — currently India’s longest bridge — is set to be dethroned. Bihar’s Bejha-Bakaur bridge over the turbulent Kosi River is nearing completion, and at 10.2 kilometres, it will surpass Dhola-Sadiya to become the longest road bridge over a river in India. The ambitious infrastructure project is seen as a major boost for connectivity in northern Bihar, but it has not been without challenges.