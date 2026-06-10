Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3054244https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/longest-serving-indian-prime-ministers-top-10-ranked-after-pm-modi-hits-record-4399-days-3054244
NewsPhotosLongest-serving Indian Prime Ministers: Top 10 ranked after PM Modi hits record 4,399 days
photoDetails

Longest-serving Indian Prime Ministers: Top 10 ranked after PM Modi hits record 4,399 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a major political milestone in India’s democratic history. As of June 10, 2026, he has completed 4,399 consecutive days in office. This officially makes him India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing a milestone that stood for over six decades.
Updated:Jun 10, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Follow Us

1/10

Jawaharlal Nehru (16 Years and 286 days) With a total of 6,130 days from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964, India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, from the Indian National Congress (INC), remains Independent India’s longest serving PM. His leadership spanned from the birth of the independent republic through India’s first three general elections, ending with his death in office in 1964. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)

Follow Us

2/10

Narendra Modi (4,399 days and counting)

The current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has completed 4,399 consecutive days in office from May 26, 2014, to the present. He is also the longest serving non-Congress Prime Minister from the  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently in his third consecutive term, he is the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister in Indian history. By hitting the 4,399-day mark, he officially breaks Nehru’s post-1952 record for the longest unbroken streak as a democratically elected PM. (Image: IANS)

Follow Us

3/10

Indira Gandhi (15 Years and 350 days)

With a total tenure of  5,829 days across two separate terms from 1966 to 1977 and 1980–1984, Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman Prime Minister from the Indian National Congress (INC), was marked by massive structural shifts, including the 1971 war and the 21-month Emergency period. Her continuous elected streak of 4,077 days during her first stint was surpassed by PM Modi in July 2025. (Image: IANS)

Follow Us

4/10

 Dr. Manmohan Singh (10 Years and days)

With a total of 3,656 days from May 22, 2004, to May 26, 2014. Dr Manmohan Singh was the first Prime Minister from a minority community to hold office. Dr. Singh successfully helmed two full-term coalition governments. His decade in office was anchored by major economic expansions and the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement. (Image: IANS)

Follow Us

5/10

Atal Bihari Vajpayee ( 6 Years and 80 days)

With a total of 6 Years and 80 days, amounting to 2,272 days across three terms (1996, 1998–1999, and 1999–2004). From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though his first term famously lasted just 13 days, Vajpayee became the first non-Congress leader to successfully complete a full five-year governing term (1999–2004) at the head of a multi-party coalition. (Image: BJP Org)

Follow Us

6/10

Rajiv Gandhi (5 Years and 32 days)

In 5 Years and 32 Days, with a total tenure of 1,858 days from October 31, 1984, to December 2, 1989. From the Indian National Congress (INC), he assumed office at age 40 following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, making him India’s youngest Prime Minister. His administration famously paved the way for India’s digital and telecommunications revolution. (Image: INC)  

Follow Us

7/10

P. V. Narasimha Rao (4 Years and 330 days)

In his tenure of 4 Years and 330 Days, totaling 1,791 days from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996. From the Indian National Congress (INC), PV Narsimha Rao  is often called the “Father of Indian Economic Reforms.” Rao led a minority government through a full term and dismantled the “Licence Raj,” opening up the Indian economy to global markets in 1991. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)

Follow Us

8/10

Morarji Desai (2 Years and 126 days)

In 2 Years and 126 Days, with a total tenure of 856 days from March 24, 1977, to July 28, 1979. From the Janata Party, he led the first-ever non-Congress government in independent India, taking office after the historic 1977 elections that followed the lifting of the Emergency. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)

Follow Us

9/10

Lal Bahadur Shastri (1 Year and 216 days)

India’s second Prime Minister served for 1 Year and 216 Days, totaling 581 days from June 9, 1964, to January 11, 1966. From the Indian National Congress (INC), he guided the country through the critical 1965 Indo-Pak war and coined the iconic national slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” to boost national self-reliance during a severe food shortage. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)  

Follow Us

10/10

V. P. Singh (343 days)

VP Singh only served for 343 Days, from December 2, 1989, to November 10, 1990. From Janata Dal (National Front), though his tenure lasted under a year, his short-lived coalition government fundamentally reshaped Indian politics and social policy by implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)  

Follow Us
longest serving indian prime ministerPM Narendra ModiJawaharlal NehruIndira Gandhi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
nuclear weapons
Countries with most nuclear weapons in 2026: Russia at top; India checkmates Pakistan with peacetime deployment
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 players KKR might release after finishing 7th in IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana and...
camera icon7
title
rashmika mandanna
Who is the FIRST celebrity to get married in 2026? Not Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda but...
camera icon6
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Implementation delay may not be as bad if higher fitment factor pushes up arrears by lakhs of rupees
camera icon5
title
IND vs AFG Test 2026
India's biggest wins in Test cricket: From Afghanistan in 2026 to Sri Lanka in 2017...; Check full list