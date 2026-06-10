Longest-serving Indian Prime Ministers: Top 10 ranked after PM Modi hits record 4,399 days
Jawaharlal Nehru (16 Years and 286 days) With a total of 6,130 days from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964, India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, from the Indian National Congress (INC), remains Independent India’s longest serving PM. His leadership spanned from the birth of the independent republic through India’s first three general elections, ending with his death in office in 1964. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)
Narendra Modi (4,399 days and counting)
The current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has completed 4,399 consecutive days in office from May 26, 2014, to the present. He is also the longest serving non-Congress Prime Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently in his third consecutive term, he is the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister in Indian history. By hitting the 4,399-day mark, he officially breaks Nehru’s post-1952 record for the longest unbroken streak as a democratically elected PM. (Image: IANS)
Indira Gandhi (15 Years and 350 days)
With a total tenure of 5,829 days across two separate terms from 1966 to 1977 and 1980–1984, Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman Prime Minister from the Indian National Congress (INC), was marked by massive structural shifts, including the 1971 war and the 21-month Emergency period. Her continuous elected streak of 4,077 days during her first stint was surpassed by PM Modi in July 2025. (Image: IANS)
Dr. Manmohan Singh (10 Years and days)
With a total of 3,656 days from May 22, 2004, to May 26, 2014. Dr Manmohan Singh was the first Prime Minister from a minority community to hold office. Dr. Singh successfully helmed two full-term coalition governments. His decade in office was anchored by major economic expansions and the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement. (Image: IANS)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee ( 6 Years and 80 days)
With a total of 6 Years and 80 days, amounting to 2,272 days across three terms (1996, 1998–1999, and 1999–2004). From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though his first term famously lasted just 13 days, Vajpayee became the first non-Congress leader to successfully complete a full five-year governing term (1999–2004) at the head of a multi-party coalition. (Image: BJP Org)
Rajiv Gandhi (5 Years and 32 days)
In 5 Years and 32 Days, with a total tenure of 1,858 days from October 31, 1984, to December 2, 1989. From the Indian National Congress (INC), he assumed office at age 40 following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, making him India’s youngest Prime Minister. His administration famously paved the way for India’s digital and telecommunications revolution. (Image: INC)
P. V. Narasimha Rao (4 Years and 330 days)
In his tenure of 4 Years and 330 Days, totaling 1,791 days from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996. From the Indian National Congress (INC), PV Narsimha Rao is often called the “Father of Indian Economic Reforms.” Rao led a minority government through a full term and dismantled the “Licence Raj,” opening up the Indian economy to global markets in 1991. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)
Morarji Desai (2 Years and 126 days)
In 2 Years and 126 Days, with a total tenure of 856 days from March 24, 1977, to July 28, 1979. From the Janata Party, he led the first-ever non-Congress government in independent India, taking office after the historic 1977 elections that followed the lifting of the Emergency. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)
Lal Bahadur Shastri (1 Year and 216 days)
India’s second Prime Minister served for 1 Year and 216 Days, totaling 581 days from June 9, 1964, to January 11, 1966. From the Indian National Congress (INC), he guided the country through the critical 1965 Indo-Pak war and coined the iconic national slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” to boost national self-reliance during a severe food shortage. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)
V. P. Singh (343 days)
VP Singh only served for 343 Days, from December 2, 1989, to November 10, 1990. From Janata Dal (National Front), though his tenure lasted under a year, his short-lived coalition government fundamentally reshaped Indian politics and social policy by implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission. (Image: pmindia.gov.in)
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