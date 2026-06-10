Longest-serving Indian Prime Ministers: Top 10 ranked after PM Modi hits record 4,399 days

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Narendra Modi (4,399 days and counting)

The current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has completed 4,399 consecutive days in office from May 26, 2014, to the present. He is also the longest serving non-Congress Prime Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently in his third consecutive term, he is the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister in Indian history. By hitting the 4,399-day mark, he officially breaks Nehru’s post-1952 record for the longest unbroken streak as a democratically elected PM. (Image: IANS)