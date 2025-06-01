Lost City Found: AI Shows What Mohenjo-Daro Looked Like In Its Prime
Check what the ancient Mohenjo-Daro would have looked like through the lens of AI-
The Ancient City
The ruins of Mohenjo-daro present a grand view from the riverside, the Indus River of today, according to UNESCO.
The Streets Of Mohenjo-Daro
It is believed that the buildings of Mohenjo-Daro were made of standardized baked bricks. In addition, it was the home to multi-room houses, some with courtyards. The more remarkable feature would be the presence of granaries, wells, and warehouses.
People In The Streets Of Mohenjo-Daro
As per UNESCO, a series of towers were found in the south-east corner of the 1950 excavations. The square towers were of solid brick, except the earliest, which showed slots for timber beams.
Structure In Mohenjo-Daro
One of the most iconic structures of Mohenjo-Daro is its 'Great Bath'. The large public water tanks with steps and watertight brick lining were possibly used for ritual bathing or community gatherings.
People In Ancient Streets
The decline of Mohenjo-Daro cannot be exactly determined, but there could have been a number of possible reasons.
From Inside The Home
This is what the homes from Mohenjo-Daro could have looked like from the inside. Mohenjo-Daro, the archaeological site, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980.
Credits
All images in this story were generated by Meta AI
