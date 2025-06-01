Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909634https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/lost-city-found-ai-shows-what-mohenjo-daro-looked-like-in-its-prime-2909634
NewsPhotosLost City Found: AI Shows What Mohenjo-Daro Looked Like In Its Prime
photoDetails

Lost City Found: AI Shows What Mohenjo-Daro Looked Like In Its Prime

Check what the ancient Mohenjo-Daro would have looked like through the lens of AI- 

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Follow Us

The Ancient City

1/7
The Ancient City

The ruins of Mohenjo-daro present a grand view from the riverside, the Indus River of today, according to UNESCO. 

Follow Us

The Streets Of Mohenjo-Daro

2/7
The Streets Of Mohenjo-Daro

It is believed that the buildings of Mohenjo-Daro were made of standardized baked bricks. In addition, it was the home to multi-room houses, some with courtyards. The more remarkable feature would be the presence of granaries, wells, and warehouses.

Follow Us

People In The Streets Of Mohenjo-Daro

3/7
People In The Streets Of Mohenjo-Daro

As per UNESCO, a series of towers were found in the south-east corner of the 1950 excavations. The square towers were of solid brick, except the earliest, which showed slots for timber beams. 

Follow Us

Structure In Mohenjo-Daro

4/7
Structure In Mohenjo-Daro

One of the most iconic structures of Mohenjo-Daro is its 'Great Bath'. The large public water tanks with steps and watertight brick lining were possibly used for ritual bathing or community gatherings.

Follow Us

People In Ancient Streets

5/7
People In Ancient Streets

The decline of Mohenjo-Daro cannot be exactly determined, but there could have been a number of possible reasons. 

Follow Us

From Inside The Home

6/7
From Inside The Home

This is what the homes from Mohenjo-Daro could have looked like from the inside. Mohenjo-Daro, the archaeological site, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980.

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

All images in this story were generated by Meta AI

Follow Us
Mohenjo Daromohen jodaroAncient Civilisation
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Miss World winner
From Surviving Breast Surgery At 16 To Making History: Meet Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025
camera icon12
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 1-8: You’re Feeling Strong But May Neglect Sleep, Check Your Health TIP For The Week
camera icon8
title
Miss World 2025
As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens
NEWS ON ONE CLICK