Love Blooms In The Bustle: This Indian City Ranks Best For Relationships | IN PICS
Love is the most beautiful feeling of a selfless connection that brings joy, trust, comfort, and understanding between hearts, beyond time or reason. Do you know which place in India is the perfect destination to celebrate love, romance, and happiness?
As per the latest 2025 global survey by Time Out, Mumbai has been ranked 49th, proudly standing as India’s top city for its romantic charm, high happiness quotient, and irresistible street food culture.
Cape Town secured the top position, followed by Bangkok, New York City, Melbourne and London in the global top five.
The survey is based on parameters such as food, culture, nightlife, cost of living, and quality of life.
Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and also known as India's financial capital is celebrated for its blend of ancient villages and modern infrastructure, offering a unique urban experience.
The city is famed for its colourful and diverse street food scene, a major contributor to its cultural identity and appeal.
Mumbai is recognised as the most romantic city globally and ranks third in happiness, as per the survey by Time Out.
Touriests from India and foregin used to visit the dream city because of its dynamic atmosphere, multicultural vibe and strong community spirit. (Image: Freepik)
