Love long Bike rides? Here are the seven must-take bike circuits in India
India, with its diverse terrains, isn't just a country; it's a biker's playground calling your name. Whether you're a hardcore rider chasing altitudes or a weekend warrior craving beaches and backwaters, these seven must-do circuits promise heart-pounding thrills, jaw-dropping views, and stories that'll fuel barroom legends for years.
Rajasthan's Royal Circuit: Camel Trails and Palaces
Circle 1,000 km of desert royalty from Jaipur's pink palaces to Udaipur's lake shimmer, Jodhpur's blue alleys, Jaisalmer's golden fort, and Pushkar's holy lake, on well-paved routes dotted with havelis and mirages. Vibrant bazaars, Rajput legends, and starry Thar nights fuel this cultural sprint, essential for history buffs gunning for camel safaris and machan views amid golden dunes. (Image: Gemini AI)
Kerala Backwaters Circuit: Tea Hills to Tropical Canals
Pedal 350 km through Kerala's emerald heart from misty Munnar tea estates to Alleppey's houseboat canals and Trivandrum's Kovalam beaches, dipping into Thekkady's spice plantations and Periyar wildlife. Verdant curves, coconut-laced roads, and Ayurvedic detours create a sensory feast of rain-kissed air and sadhya feasts, the ultimate for solo riders or couples unwinding in God's Own Country. (Image: X)
Mumbai to Goa Coastal Konkan Cruise: Beaches, Forts, and Curry Trails
Savor 400 km of salty sea breezes on NH66 from Mumbai's chaos to Goa's party shores, stopping at Murud-Janjira's sea fort, Ganpatipule's serene sands, and Ratnagiri's mango groves. Lush Western Ghats tunnels, spicy Malvani thalis, and cliffside sunsets define this monsoon-dodging route, tailor-made for groups chasing beach hops, historic ruins, and endless Goan feni nights. (Image: X)
ECR Highway (Chennai to Puducherry): Coastal Cruiser's Paradise
Cruise 160 km south along Tamil Nadu's East Coast Road, where turquoise Bay of Bengal waves crash beside palm-fringed beaches, Mahabalipuram's shore temples, and DakshinaChitra's cultural pitstops. Smooth asphalt, seafood shacks, and golden sunrises make this breezy ride a weekend warrior's delight, with minimal traffic and Auroville's eco-utopia as the finale, pure bliss for relaxed throttle therapy. (Image: X)
Guwahati to Tawang: Arunachal's Spiritual Skyroad Adventure
Blast 550 km northeast from Guwahati through Sela Pass at 14,000 feet to Tawang Monastery, India's largest, weaving past bamboo groves, Dirang's apple orchards, and the misty Brahmaputra views. This monsoon-proof circuit blends Assamese warmth with Tawang's Tibetan vibes, dodging army checkposts and yak herds, a patriotic pilgrimage for bikers craving borderland drama and Madhuri Dixit-inspired lakes. (Image: X)
Spiti Valley Circuit: Ride the Forbidden Desert of the Gods
Loop through Spiti's lunar badlands on this 400-km rugged ride from Shimla or Manali, navigating hairpin bends, Chandra Tal's glassy mirror lake, and ancient Key Gompa perched on cliffs. Barren yet spiritual, with villages like Kaza and Hikkim's world's highest post office, it demands high-altitude prep amid freezing nights and rocky trails—ideal for riders seeking raw isolation and Buddhist serenity. (Image: AI)
Manali to Leh: Conquer the World's Highest Motorable Roads
Accelerate up for an epic 475-km odyssey from Manali's green valleys to Leh's stark Himalayan heights, crossing Rohtang Pass, Kunzum La, and the breathtaking Pangong Lake.
This circuit tests your bike and grit with altitudes over 18,000 feet, icy streams, and surreal blue skies, offering monk-filled monasteries and Ladakhi culture as rewards, perfect for thrill-seekers chasing Instagram, gold sunsets and the thrill of thin air. (Image: AI)
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