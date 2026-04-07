 Love long Bike rides? Here are the seven must-take bike circuits in India

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Manali to Leh: Conquer the World's Highest Motorable Roads

Accelerate up for an epic 475-km odyssey from Manali's green valleys to Leh's stark Himalayan heights, crossing Rohtang Pass, Kunzum La, and the breathtaking Pangong Lake.

This circuit tests your bike and grit with altitudes over 18,000 feet, icy streams, and surreal blue skies, offering monk-filled monasteries and Ladakhi culture as rewards, perfect for thrill-seekers chasing Instagram, gold sunsets and the thrill of thin air. (Image: AI)