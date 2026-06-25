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  • /Low NEET score? 10 career options PCB students can explore beyond MBBS

Low NEET score? 10 career options PCB students can explore beyond MBBS

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

For lakhs of students across India, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is the gateway to medical education. However, not every aspirant secures a score high enough to gain admission to an MBBS programme. Today, students with a background in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) have a wide range of academic and professional opportunities beyond MBBS. From nursing and physiotherapy to biotechnology and public health, several fields offer rewarding careers with strong demand in India and abroad. Here are some of the top career options students can consider if they have scored low in NEET.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)1/10

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Course Duration: 5 years 

Career Opportunities: Dentist, Dental Surgeon, Oral Health Consultant, Dental Clinic Owner

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)2/10

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Duration: 5.5 years

Career Opportunities: Ayurvedic Doctor, Medical Officer, Wellness Consultant, Research Professional

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)3/10

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Duration: 5.5 years

Career Opportunities: Homeopathic Practitioner, Research Associate, Public Health Professional

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)4/10

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Duration: 4.5 years

Career Opportunities: Physiotherapist, Sports Therapist, Rehabilitation Specialist, Clinical Consultant

BSc Nursing5/10

BSc Nursing

Duration: 4 years

Career Opportunities: Registered Nurse, Critical Care Nurse, Nurse Educator, Hospital Administrator

BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy)6/10

BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy)

Duration: 4 years

Career Opportunities: Pharmacist, Drug Safety Associate, Clinical Research Coordinator, Pharmaceutical Sales Executive

Biotechnology7/10

Biotechnology

Duration: 3–4 years

Career Opportunities: Biotechnologist, Research Scientist, Quality Analyst, Laboratory Specialist

Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT)8/10

Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT)

Duration: 3–4 years

Career Opportunities: Medical Lab Technologist, Diagnostic Specialist, Laboratory Manager

Public Health and Healthcare Management9/10

Public Health and Healthcare Management

Popular Courses: Bachelor of Public Health (BPH), BSc Public Health, Healthcare Management Programmes

Duration: 3–4 years

Career Opportunities: Public Health Officer, Programme Manager, Health Policy Analyst, NGO Professional

Life Sciences and Research10/10

Life Sciences and Research

Popular courses: BSc Zoology, BSc Botany, BSc Microbiology, BSc Biochemistry, BSc Genetics

Duration: 3 years

Career Opportunities: Research Assistant, Scientist, Academic Professional, Laboratory Analyst

 

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career options with low neet score

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