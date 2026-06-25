/Low NEET score? 10 career options PCB students can explore beyond MBBS

For lakhs of students across India, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is the gateway to medical education. However, not every aspirant secures a score high enough to gain admission to an MBBS programme. Today, students with a background in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) have a wide range of academic and professional opportunities beyond MBBS. From nursing and physiotherapy to biotechnology and public health, several fields offer rewarding careers with strong demand in India and abroad. Here are some of the top career options students can consider if they have scored low in NEET.
Course Duration: 5 years
Career Opportunities: Dentist, Dental Surgeon, Oral Health Consultant, Dental Clinic Owner
Duration: 5.5 years
Career Opportunities: Ayurvedic Doctor, Medical Officer, Wellness Consultant, Research Professional
Duration: 5.5 years
Career Opportunities: Homeopathic Practitioner, Research Associate, Public Health Professional
Duration: 4.5 years
Career Opportunities: Physiotherapist, Sports Therapist, Rehabilitation Specialist, Clinical Consultant
Duration: 4 years
Career Opportunities: Registered Nurse, Critical Care Nurse, Nurse Educator, Hospital Administrator
Duration: 4 years
Career Opportunities: Pharmacist, Drug Safety Associate, Clinical Research Coordinator, Pharmaceutical Sales Executive
Duration: 3–4 years
Career Opportunities: Biotechnologist, Research Scientist, Quality Analyst, Laboratory Specialist
Duration: 3–4 years
Career Opportunities: Medical Lab Technologist, Diagnostic Specialist, Laboratory Manager
Popular Courses: Bachelor of Public Health (BPH), BSc Public Health, Healthcare Management Programmes
Duration: 3–4 years
Career Opportunities: Public Health Officer, Programme Manager, Health Policy Analyst, NGO Professional
Popular courses: BSc Zoology, BSc Botany, BSc Microbiology, BSc Biochemistry, BSc Genetics
Duration: 3 years
Career Opportunities: Research Assistant, Scientist, Academic Professional, Laboratory Analyst