/Low NEET score? 10 career options PCB students can explore beyond MBBS

For lakhs of students across India, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) is the gateway to medical education. However, not every aspirant secures a score high enough to gain admission to an MBBS programme. Today, students with a background in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) have a wide range of academic and professional opportunities beyond MBBS. From nursing and physiotherapy to biotechnology and public health, several fields offer rewarding careers with strong demand in India and abroad. Here are some of the top career options students can consider if they have scored low in NEET.