Majestic Himalayas To Sub-Sea Fields: Check Highest And Lowest Points Of India
India is a country of diverse cultures, traditions, and stunning contrasts. Every state has its own unique pattern of landscape—some regions fall under the mighty Himalayas, others are covered with deserts, while the southern parts are bordered by the sea. From snow-covered mountains to golden deserts, from lush forests to sparkling beaches—its natural beauty is truly breathtaking.
Kangchenjunga
Kangchenjunga, standing at approx 8,586 metres above sea level, is the highest peak in India and the world’s third-highest mountain after Mount Everest and K2. (Image: Pixabay)
Located on the border of Sikkim in India and Nepal, Kangchenjunga derives its name “The Five Treasures of Snow,” symbolising gold, silver, gems, grain, and holy books. (Image: Pixabay)
The mountain’s unique cross-shaped ridge system, stretching northeast-southwest and east-west, serves as a natural watershed, feeding numerous important rivers across the Himalayan landscape. (Image: Pixabay)
Kuttanad
The lowest point in India is located in Kuttanad, Kerala, which lies about 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) below sea level. Kuttanad, located in Kerala, is among the rare regions worldwide where farming is practised below sea level, making it an exceptional agricultural and geographical landmark of India. (Image: Freepik)
Spanning across Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts, Kuttanad is a fertile lowland area known for its unique paddy cultivation practices and distinctive landscape features. (Image: Freepik)
Formed as a river delta by the confluence of Pamba, Meenachil, Achankovil, and Manimala rivers, the region survives through bunds and canals that regulate water and prevent flooding.(Image: Freepik)
Trending Photos