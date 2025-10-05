Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2968384https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/majestic-himalayas-to-sub-sea-fields-check-highest-and-lowest-points-of-india-2968384
NewsPhotosMajestic Himalayas To Sub-Sea Fields: Check Highest And Lowest Points Of India
photoDetails

Majestic Himalayas To Sub-Sea Fields: Check Highest And Lowest Points Of India

India is a country of diverse cultures, traditions, and stunning contrasts. Every state has its own unique pattern of landscape—some regions fall under the mighty Himalayas, others are covered with deserts, while the southern parts are bordered by the sea. From snow-covered mountains to golden deserts, from lush forests to sparkling beaches—its natural beauty is truly breathtaking.
 

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Kangchenjunga

1/6
Kangchenjunga

Kangchenjunga, standing at approx 8,586 metres above sea level, is the highest peak in India and the world’s third-highest mountain after Mount Everest and K2. (Image: Pixabay)

Follow Us

2/6

Located on the border of Sikkim in India and Nepal, Kangchenjunga derives its name “The Five Treasures of Snow,” symbolising gold, silver, gems, grain, and holy books. (Image: Pixabay)

Follow Us

3/6

The mountain’s unique cross-shaped ridge system, stretching northeast-southwest and east-west, serves as a natural watershed, feeding numerous important rivers across the Himalayan landscape. (Image: Pixabay)  

Follow Us

Kuttanad

4/6

The lowest point in India is located in Kuttanad, Kerala, which lies about 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) below sea level. Kuttanad, located in Kerala, is among the rare regions worldwide where farming is practised below sea level, making it an exceptional agricultural and geographical landmark of India. (Image: Freepik)

Follow Us

5/6

Spanning across Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta districts, Kuttanad is a fertile lowland area known for its unique paddy cultivation practices and distinctive landscape features. (Image: Freepik)

Follow Us

6/6

Formed as a river delta by the confluence of Pamba, Meenachil, Achankovil, and Manimala rivers, the region survives through bunds and canals that regulate water and prevent flooding.(Image: Freepik)

Follow Us
KangchenjungaKuttanad
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
PM Kisan 21st Installment
PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali 2025: Eligibility, e-KYC, And Why Some Farmers May Miss Rs 2,000 Payout
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 6- 12: Unexpected Events Might Shake Your Plans This Week
camera icon8
title
CSK
4 Players CSK Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra And...
camera icon7
title
Sridevi
This Blockbuster Film Created 3 Superstars - All Died Within 4 Years, One Was Sridevi… The Other Two Will Break Your Heart.
camera icon8
title
bollywood's richest man
Meet Bollywood's Richest Person — Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Karan Johar; Not Even An Actor Or Director; Started Career Selling Toothbrushes; Has Net Worth Of......