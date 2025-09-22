Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Sleeper: Expected Route Halts, Fare And Other Details
Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Sleeper: Indian Railways is gearing up to roll out its much-anticipated Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, promising a new era of comfortable, high-speed overnight journeys. With cutting-edge design, luxury amenities, and modern safety systems, these trains are being hailed as the next big leap in India’s railway modernization. The Vande Bharat sleeper is already making waves even before its rollout. Not only Indian Railways passengers are eagerly waiting for the launch, even Members of Parliament are looking to have one in their constituencies.
Kerala To Get Vande Bharat Sleeper
Kerala may soon welcome its first sleeper Vande Bharat service, most likely along the Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram route. There are two Vande Bharat trains operational in Kerala and the sleeper train's debut may take the total to three. Kozhikode MP M.K. Raghavan had requested three sleeper services—Bengaluru–Kozhikode, Chennai–Kozhikode, and Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram—during discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister expressed support for the Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram proposal, raising hopes for its approval.
Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Route, Fare
If the train gets Railway Ministry's nod, then it may connect cities like Kasaragod, Kozhikkode, Thrisur, Ernakulam Jn, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, and Kollam Jn between Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. The fare may range somewhere between Rs 1,400 to Rs 4,000 but nothing has been made official as of now.
Goa-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Extension
Raghavan has also suggested extending the Goa–Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express (train nos. 20645/20646) up to Kozhikode to enhance connectivity in the Malabar region. Although the Palakkad Railway Division confirmed that no official order has been issued yet, preparations are underway to draw up a detailed project report.
Kerala’s Vande Bharat Success
Kerala’s existing Vande Bharat services have proven to be profitable, boosting confidence in the viability of new routes. Extending these trains to cover longer overnight journeys could further benefit the state’s growing number of long-distance passengers, particularly students, professionals, and tourists.
India’s First VB Sleeper Before Diwali
Nationwide, Indian Railways is prioritizing the launch of sleeper Vande Bharat services. The Delhi–Patna route is expected to become the first to host such a train, possibly by Diwali this year, though an official announcement is awaited. Trial runs for these trains began in September last year, and coach production is ongoing at factories in Chennai and Rae Bareli. Railway Minister Vaishnaw recently shared images of the completed sleeper coaches, which have already passed initial feasibility checks.
What Makes Vande Bharat Sleeper Special?
The sleeper variant of Vande Bharat has been designed with passenger comfort and safety in mind. Unlike the existing chair-car models, these trains will have only sleeper coaches, offering passengers the convenience of overnight travel.
VB Sleeper Key Features
The Vande Bharat Sleeper will have 16 coaches in total including 11 AC three-tier, 4 AC two-tier, and 1 AC first-class coach. It will have a maximum speed of 160 km/h and will be fitted with 51 modern bio-toilets. It will also have Advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning) system, surveillance cameras for onboard security, crash-resistant design for enhanced safety, and elegant lighting and interiors for improved passenger experience.
Looking Ahead
Indian Railways has ambitious plans to launch at least 10 Vande Bharat sleeper trains by year-end, with routes such as Delhi–Patna and Delhi–Kolkata via Bihar under active consideration. Both Bihar and West Bengal, which are heading into elections, are being prioritized for the rollout. At present, India operates 136 chair car Vande Bharat trains, but with the arrival of sleeper versions, plans are in place to gradually restrict chair-car services to daytime operations only.
