Mango city of India: Why this place holds this title, history behind India's mango hub

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Mango cultivation in Malda dates back several centuries and flourished during the Mughal era. Historical records suggest that rulers and landlords in Bengal encouraged orchard farming in the region because of its fertile land and tropical climate. Over time, mangoes from Malda gained popularity among royal families and traders due to their sweetness, aroma, and unique texture.

The district also has historical importance because of nearby ancient sites such as Gaur and Pandua, which were once major centres of medieval Bengal.