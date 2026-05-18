Mango city of India: Why this place holds this title, history behind India's mango hub
Lying in the northern part of West Bengal, Malda is widely known as the “Mango City of India.” Famous for its sprawling mango orchards, rich agricultural heritage, and world-renowned mango varieties, Malda plays a major role in India’s mango production and trade. Every summer, the district turns into a bustling hub of mango cultivation and business, attracting traders and fruit lovers from across the country.
Why is Malda called the mango city of India?
Malda earned the title due to its enormous mango production and the exceptional quality of its mangoes. The district has thousands of hectares of mango orchards and produces lakhs of tonnes of mangoes every year. The region’s fertile alluvial soil, favourable climate, and proximity to rivers like the Ganga and Mahananda create ideal conditions for mango cultivation. The district is especially famous for producing premium mango varieties that are supplied across India and exported to international markets.
Historical connection with mango cultivation
Mango cultivation in Malda dates back several centuries and flourished during the Mughal era. Historical records suggest that rulers and landlords in Bengal encouraged orchard farming in the region because of its fertile land and tropical climate. Over time, mangoes from Malda gained popularity among royal families and traders due to their sweetness, aroma, and unique texture.
The district also has historical importance because of nearby ancient sites such as Gaur and Pandua, which were once major centres of medieval Bengal.
Famous mango varieties of Malda
Malda is home to several famous mango varieties known for their taste and quality. Some of the most popular include: Fazli, Himsagar, Lakshmanbhog, Langra
Malda’s massive mango market
During mango season, Malda witnesses intense trading activity. Thousands of farmers, traders, transporters, and labourers become involved in the mango business. Large wholesale markets operate across the district where mangoes are auctioned and transported to cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and several northeastern states.
Mango trade forms a major source of livelihood for local residents and significantly contributes to the district’s economy each year.
Tourism and mango festivals
The popularity of Malda mangoes has also boosted tourism in the region. During summer, visitors travel to the district to experience orchard tours and taste fresh mangoes directly from farms. Local mango festivals and exhibitions showcase different mango varieties and attract traders, agricultural experts, and tourists alike.
A symbol of Bengal’s agricultural pride
Today, Malda continues to hold a special place in India’s agricultural landscape. Its mangoes are celebrated not just for taste, but also for the culture, livelihood, and history attached to them. From traditional orchards to bustling fruit markets, the district truly lives up to its reputation as the Mango City of India.
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