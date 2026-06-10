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NewsPhotosCheckmating despair: The tiny Indian village that traded alcohol for chess
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Checkmating despair: The tiny Indian village that traded alcohol for chess

India’s grandmaster village: Marottichal, a small village in Kerala, was trapped in illegal liquor addiction and debt during the 1970s. A local tea shop owner named C.T. Unnikrishnan changed everything by teaching the youth how to play chess. Today, 90% of the village plays chess, alcohol is gone, and crime rates have dropped to near zero.

 

Updated:Jun 10, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
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A village in crisis

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A village in crisis

Fifty years ago, the air in Marottichal smelled of illicit liquor. Alcoholism had destroyed families and drained the local economy. The village was losing its soul to addiction, poverty, and violence.

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The unlikely hero

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The unlikely hero

CT Unnikrishnan, inspired by the legendary Bobby Fischer, opened a small tea shop. He didn't just sell tea; he began teaching the village’s youth the complex, quiet art of Chess strategy.

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A silent revolution

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A silent revolution

Slowly, the clinking of glasses was replaced by the tapping of wooden pieces. Men who once spent their wages on liquor were now spending their evenings mastering the "Sicilian Defense" instead.

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Anytime, anywhere

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Anytime, anywhere

In Marottichal, a match can break out anywhere. On sun-drenched porches, atop sacks of grain, or under the shade of ancient banyan trees, the game never stops for the working class.

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Bridging the generations

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Bridging the generations

Age is irrelevant here. You’ll find grandmothers locked in intense mental combat with primary school prodigies. Chess has become the village’s universal language, spoken fluently across every single generation and gender.

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The science of hope

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The science of hope

Studies show the cognitive focus required for Chess helped rewire the villagers' brains. They replaced the fleeting dopamine hit of alcohol with the long-term, profound satisfaction of a hard-won strategic victory.

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Beyond the chessboard

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Beyond the chessboard

Marottichal boasts near-zero crime rates and incredible literacy levels. The discipline of the game has transformed simple farmers into world-class strategic thinkers, proving that intellectual curiosity can heal a community.

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A checkmate to despair

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A checkmate to despair

From a "liquor hub" to the "Grandmaster Village," Marottichal proves that a simple game can rebuild a broken world. One move at a time, they’ve mastered the ultimate game: Life.

Photos credit: All representative images/AI 

 

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