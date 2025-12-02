Advertisement
India's First Railway Station Run By An All-Woman Army Of 41: How Mumbai's Train Station Made History And Set A New Record
photoDetails

India's First Railway Station Run By An All-Woman Army Of 41: How Mumbai's Train Station Made History And Set A New Record

Mumbai's Matunga Railway Station is India's first to be run entirely by 41 women staff, from RPF to Station Manager, earning a Limca Book of Records entry.

Updated:Dec 02, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
Women's empowerment

Women's empowerment

In an effort to promote women's empowerment, Indian Railways has successfully set an example by pioneering an all-woman-staffed railway station in the country.

 

Limca Book of Records

Limca Book of Records

The Matunga Railway Station in Mumbai is fully operated by female employees, an achievement that has earned the station a place in the Limca Book of Records.

 

Initiative by the Indian Railways

Initiative by the Indian Railways

The initiative by the Indian Railways, one of the largest rail networks in the world with over 8,338 stations, was meant to showcase women's capabilities in every aspect of railway operations.

 

An All-Women Operational Crew

An All-Women Operational Crew

Falling under the Mumbai suburban railway network, Matunga, under the Central Railway zone, has indeed emerged as a symbol of gender equality in public transport.

 

Total Staff

Total Staff

Total Staff: The station is managed by a workforce of 41 female staff. Station Manager: The position of Station Manager is also held by a woman. Staffing Date: The Central Railway introduced the all-women staff at Matunga in July 2017.

 

Traditional Women's Roles

Traditional Women's Roles

The 41 women personnel manage the complete spectrum of station operations: ensuring seamless service and security.

Limca Book Recognition

Limca Book Recognition

The success of the initiative gained national recognition. In 2018, Matunga Railway Station was entered into the Limca Book of Records as the first railway station in the country to be fully operated by women staff.

 

Matunga Model - A statement

Matunga Model - A statement

The Matunga model thus stands as a statement by Indian Railways toward women's empowerment in operational and leadership roles in an otherwise male-dominated industry.

 

