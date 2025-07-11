2 / 7

Yes, it has to be none other than the Taj Mahal. The white marble monument to love has been named as the most beautiful building in the world by Time Out - a global authority of travel and culture. Taj Mahal tops a list of 24 most beautiful buildings in the world, shortlisted by Time Out travel editors.

The Taj Mahal ('Crown of the Palace') is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. It was commissioned in 1631 by the fifth Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan (r. 1628–1658) to house the tomb of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal; it also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.