Meet 44-Year-Old ‘Typing Man’ Of India Who Broke Guinness Record For Typing With His Nose—Now Wants To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Records
Who is this man?
In this feature, we are talking about Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, a 44-year-old who worked as a computer operator at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He is also known as the “Typing Man of India.”
Three-Time Record Breaker
Vinod Kumar Chaudhary has now won the title of the fastest time to type the alphabet with the nose for the third time.
He first bagged the title in 2023 with a time of 27.80 seconds, improved it to 26.73 seconds later that year, and in 2024, broke his own record again by completing it in just 25.66 seconds.
Rules of the Record
According to Guinness World Records, the challenge required Chaudhary to type all 26 letters of the Roman alphabet on a standard QWERTY keyboard with a space between each letter, and with his hands tied behind his back.
Earlier Records
Chaudhary has previously made records for: Fastest time to type the alphabet backward (single hand) Fastest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back Fastest time to type using the nose (2024)
Practiced for Hours
Despite being from a typing profession, breaking a world record wasn’t easy. Vinod revealed that he practiced for hours, often pushing himself to the limit. He admitted that typing with his nose sometimes made him so dizzy he’d see stars.
Secret to Breaking Records
According to Guinness World Records, Chaudhary credits daily meditation and a positive mindset as the secret behind his record-breaking streak. He says he always looks for unusual records that can be broken.
Dreams to Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Record
Vinod’s next ambition? Breaking one of Sachin Tendulkar’s records. He dreams of surpassing the cricket legend, who holds several titles- including the most Player-of-the-Match awards (62) and the most international centuries (100).
(All images: Guiness World Record/ Instagram)
