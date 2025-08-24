Meet Agni-5 Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile: With Range Of 5,000 Km, This Weapon Targets Beyond Pakistan, China
India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 ultra long-range ballistic missile, sending a strong message to neighboring nations like Pakistan. The missile has a range of 5,000 km, extendable up to nearly 7,000 km if required, and has the capability to destroy military installations such as airbases, radar systems, and runways, or function as a bunker-buster bomb.
India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 ultra long-range ballistic missile earlier this week, showcasing its advanced strike capability.
Range
Can Target
Apart from targeting neighboring China and Pakistan, the Agni-5 can also reach deep into the territories of other countries, including Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.
Features
The missile can carry nuclear or conventional warheads, with a payload capacity of up to 8 tonnes.
It can be deployed in two modes as an airburst or as a bunker buster.
The successful test has sent strong signals to adversaries, with nations like Pakistan viewing Agni-5 as India’s lethal ‘Brahmastra’ capable of devastating cities within minutes. (All images: ANI)
