Meet Agni-5 Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile: With Range Of 5,000 Km, This Weapon Targets Beyond Pakistan, China
Meet Agni-5 Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile: With Range Of 5,000 Km, This Weapon Targets Beyond Pakistan, China

India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 ultra long-range ballistic missile, sending a strong message to neighboring nations like Pakistan. The missile has a range of 5,000 km, extendable up to nearly 7,000 km if required, and has the capability to destroy military installations such as airbases, radar systems, and runways, or function as a bunker-buster bomb.

Updated:Aug 24, 2025, 07:42 AM IST
India successfully test-fired the Agni-5 ultra long-range ballistic missile earlier this week, showcasing its advanced strike capability.

Range

Can Target

Apart from targeting neighboring China and Pakistan, the Agni-5 can also reach deep into the territories of other countries, including Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

Features

The missile can carry nuclear or conventional warheads, with a payload capacity of up to 8 tonnes.

It can be deployed in two modes as an airburst or as a bunker buster.

The successful test has sent strong signals to adversaries, with nations like Pakistan viewing Agni-5 as India’s lethal ‘Brahmastra’ capable of devastating cities within minutes. (All images: ANI)

