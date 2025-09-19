Meet Asia's First Woman Train Driver: Retires After 36 Glorious Years; Her Name Is...
Surekha Yadav, who has embedded her name in history as Asia’s First Woman Train Driver, will retire on September 30, 2025. As a pioneering figure in the railway industry, she has inspired countless women by breaking barriers.
Surekha Yadav's Retirement
Surekha Yadav was reportedly felicitated by her colleagues and family members, celebrating her decades of service.
According to reports, she completed one of her final journeys as a driver and piloted the Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express (Train Number: 22222).
Started Her Journey In 1980s
Surekha Yadav began her journey as a train driver in the late 1980s and went on to set a record in a traditionally male-dominated field.
First Woman To Run Vande Bharat
Surekha Yadav also became the first woman to run the Vande Bharat Express.
Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express
In a post on X on the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, the Central Railway informed, "Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express was operated by all women crew, with Asia's first Woman Loco-Pilot, Smt Surekha Yadav, assisted by Sayali Sawardekar Asst. Loco Pilot & Train Manager, Smt. Leena Francis along with 6 Women Head TTEs today."
Surekha Yadav's Family Background
Surekha Yadav comes from a humble background and showed by example that dreams are attainable when one combines hard work, perseverance, and unwavering self-belief.
Surekha Yadav's Career
In 1996 Surekha Yadav became a good train driver and after this, as per reports, she became a "Ghat driver" in 2010.
Inspiring Journey
Surekha Yadav’s journey proves that no matter where you start, with courage and determination, you can break barriers and turn your dreams into reality.
Credits
All Photos Credit: @Central_Railway/X
