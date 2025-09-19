Advertisement
Meet Asia's First Woman Train Driver: Retires After 36 Glorious Years; Her Name Is...
photoDetails

Meet Asia's First Woman Train Driver: Retires After 36 Glorious Years; Her Name Is...

Surekha Yadav, who has embedded her name in history as Asia's First Woman Train Driver, will retire on  September 30, 2025. As a pioneering figure in the railway industry, she has inspired countless women by breaking barriers.

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Surekha Yadav's Retirement

1/8
Surekha Yadav's Retirement

Surekha Yadav was reportedly felicitated by her colleagues and family members, celebrating her decades of service.  

According to reports, she completed one of her final journeys as a driver and piloted the Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express (Train Number: 22222).

Started Her Journey In 1980s

2/8
Started Her Journey In 1980s

Surekha Yadav began her journey as a train driver in the late 1980s and went on to set a record in a traditionally male-dominated field.

First Woman To Run Vande Bharat

3/8
First Woman To Run Vande Bharat

Surekha Yadav also became the first woman to run the Vande Bharat Express.

Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express

4/8
Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express

In a post on X on the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, the Central Railway informed, "Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express was operated by  all women crew, with Asia's first Woman Loco-Pilot, Smt Surekha Yadav,  assisted by Sayali Sawardekar Asst. Loco Pilot & Train Manager, Smt. Leena Francis along with 6 Women Head TTEs today."

Surekha Yadav's Family Background

5/8
Surekha Yadav's Family Background

Surekha Yadav comes from a humble background and showed by example that dreams are attainable when one combines hard work, perseverance, and unwavering self-belief.

Surekha Yadav's Career

6/8
Surekha Yadav's Career

In 1996 Surekha Yadav became a good train driver and after this, as per reports, she became a "Ghat driver" in 2010.

Inspiring Journey

7/8
Inspiring Journey

Surekha Yadav’s journey proves that no matter where you start, with courage and determination, you can break barriers and turn your dreams into reality.

Credits

8/8
Credits

All Photos Credit: @Central_Railway/X

