Meet Asirgarh Fort: India is home to nearly 1,000 forts that date back several centuries, including the Mughal-era period. While many forts, including those of Rajasthan, are well explored and rank among popular tourist destinations, those in some parts of Madhya Pradesh are less explored and less crowded. Asirgarh Fort is perched on the Satpura Range between the Narmada and Tapti river valleys. It has historically controlled the main route from North India into the Deccan, earning its nickname 'Key to the Deccan' or 'Door to the South'.