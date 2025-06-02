photoDetails

Following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated for days.

While New Delhi announced diplomatic measures against Islamabad, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorists' infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In a joint press conference, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed the outcomes of India's Operation Sindoor. In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes destroyed 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities, according to ANI.

Now, India is working on the next-generation Brahmos- faster, more efficient, and lethal.