Meet Brahmos 2.0: India's Next Level Of Defence - Can Hit Every Inch Of Pakistan In Just...
Following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated for days.
While New Delhi announced diplomatic measures against Islamabad, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorists' infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
In a joint press conference, the senior-most operational commanders from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces revealed the outcomes of India's Operation Sindoor. In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes destroyed 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities, according to ANI.
Now, India is working on the next-generation Brahmos- faster, more efficient, and lethal.
India's Missile
According to reports, the work is on for 'BrahMos 2.0', a next-generation version of the powerful BrahMos missile.
(Image: Indian Army's Brahmos Missile System participates in the Army Day Parade, Jan 2021)
From Range To Compatibility
Efforts are being made to extend the missile’s strike range beyond the current 800 km.
Furthermore, the BrahMos is currently launched from the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet. Efforts are also being made in the direction of making the missile compatible with additional aircraft.
(Image: BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile, Oct 2020)
Brahmos-NG
A new version called BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) is in development. Weighing around 1,300 kg, it is expected to allow the Sukhoi to carry up to four missiles and India’s Tejas fighter to carry two.
(Image: Nov 2020)
How Fast Can It Reach Pakistan?
BrahMos 2.0 is expected to reach speeds of Mach 6, allowing it to travel more than 2 km every second. At this speed, the missile could cover the distance between Delhi and Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, which is around 640 km, in just over five minutes.
Submarine Missile
India is also testing a submarine-launched version of BrahMos, enabling underwater launches.
(Image: BrahMos AShM being launched from INS Ranvijay in the Bay of Bengal, Dec 2020)
Production In India?
At first, only 7% of BrahMos missiles were made in India. However, now, domestic production accounts for 75%, with efforts to reach 84% soon.
(Image: Students click selfie with model of 'Brahmos', Nov 2019)
Credits
All Photo Credits: ANI
