The Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is one of the toughest exams in India, having its origin in the pre-independence era. Today, while lakhs of aspirants take the exam every year, only a select few hundred make the final cut. India has seen several IPS officers, selected through the UPSC, who brought massive changes in law and order situations in their jurisdictions by controlling crime. Do you know who was the first UPSC topper of independent India? It was CV Narasimhan.