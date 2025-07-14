Advertisement
Meet India's First IPS Officer Post Independence: Topped UPSC Exam In...Not From UP Or Bihar But...
photoDetails

Meet India's First IPS Officer Post Independence: Topped UPSC Exam In...Not From UP Or Bihar But...

The Civil Services Exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission is one of the toughest exams in India, having its origin in the pre-independence era. Today, while lakhs of aspirants take the exam every year, only a select few hundred make the final cut. India has seen several IPS officers, selected through the UPSC, who brought massive changes in law and order situations in their jurisdictions by controlling crime. Do you know who was the first UPSC topper of independent India? It was CV Narasimhan.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Early Life and Education

1/6
Early Life and Education

CV Narasimhan was born on May 21, 1915, in Madras Presidency, presently known as Tamil Nadu. He was known from an early age for his academic brilliance and principled outlook. He pursued his undergraduate education at Madras Christian College, one of the premier institutions of the time, and went on to earn a degree in mathematics and later in law.

Topping The UPSC Exam

2/6
Topping The UPSC Exam

In 1948, a year after India gained independence, the country held its first Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination to recruit officers for the newly constituted All India Services. Despite having his pick of top services, he chose the Indian Police Service (IPS) over the more prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), driven by a deep commitment to law enforcement and public service.

Helped In Police Reforms

3/6
Helped In Police Reforms

CV Narasimhan became one of the first IPS officers of independent India — a batch that laid the foundation for modern Indian policing. He was known for his integrity, administrative efficiency, and unwavering commitment to justice. He was often consulted on matters of police reform and public administration, and his reports and insights continue to be referenced in policy circles.

International Accolade

4/6
International Accolade

After his career in the IPS, CV Narasimhan took his experience to the international stage. He joined the United Nations and rose to the position of Under-Secretary-General, one of the highest ranks held by an Indian in the global body at the time. He played a significant role in peacekeeping operations and global diplomacy during a volatile period in world affairs.

Legacy Of Integrity

5/6
Legacy Of Integrity

C.V. Narasimhan set a gold standard for civil servants in India — demonstrating that public service is not just about power, but about purpose. Even years after his passing in 2003, his life continues to inspire generations of UPSC aspirants and public servants who look up to him as an icon of ethical leadership.

KF Rustamji

6/6
KF Rustamji

Notably, KP Rustamji or Khusro Faramurz Rustamji, is also often called India's first IPS officer. This is because Rustamji belonged to the first batch of the Indian Police Service in 1948, formed after the British-era Imperial Police was replaced by the IPS under the All India Services Act, 1948. He joined the Imperial Police (the predecessor to the Indian Police Service) in 1938, during British rule in India.

