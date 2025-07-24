Advertisement
Meet IAS Animesh Pradhan, Lost His Parents Before Exam-Interview Yet Topped UPSC In First Attempt Without Coaching; Hails From...
Meet IAS Animesh Pradhan, Lost His Parents Before Exam-Interview Yet Topped UPSC In First Attempt Without Coaching; Hails From...

Animesh Pradhan from Odisha secured UPSC AIR 2 in 2023 on his first attempt without coaching, despite losing his mother a month before the interview. Scroll down to read more. 

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
 Animesh Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, secured All India Rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 on his very first attempt, without any formal coaching.

 

Animesh's journey is particularly inspiring, as he lost his father in 2015 while he was only in Class 11. Just a month prior to his UPSC interview, he lost his mother to cancer.

 

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is widely regarded as one of India’s most challenging competitive exams, drawing lakhs of aspirants each year vying for roles as IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS officers. Animesh Pradhan’s success across its demanding three stages—Prelims, Mains, and Interview—is a true testament to his tenacity.

 

Animesh, originally from Talcher town in Odisha, completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

 

He graduated from the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela with a degree in Computer Science.

 

He began his preparation for the UPSC exam in 2022 and consistently dedicated six to seven hours daily to self-study.

 

After completing his training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Animesh has been allotted the Odisha cadre. He stated that he intends to serve at the grassroots level and contribute to providing marginalized populations with basic services like healthcare and education.

