Meet IAS Officer Sanskriti Trivedy: 6 Attempts, AIR 17, Hailing From Bihar; Know Her Story To Success
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the most prestigious and competitive examinations in India, attracting lakhs of aspirants every year who dream of serving the nation through the civil services. For many, preparing for the UPSC is not just an academic pursuit but a transformative journey that demands dedication, discipline, and resilience.
Sanskriti Trivedy
The story of Sanskriti Trivedy is one of inspiration and perseverance, serving as a shining example for all students preparing for the prestigious UPSC exam.
She Hails From...
Sanskriti Trivedy hails from Bihar's Jamui.
Attempts and AIR
According to reports, Sanskriti Trivedy secured AIR 352 in her fourth attempt in 2022 and got selected for the Indian Defence Accounts Service. She wanted to fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS officer, so she kept going and, in her sixth attempt, secured AIR 17.
Education
According to her LinkedIn profile, Sanskriti Trivedy completed her MA in Political Science with specialisation in International Relations in 2022. Before this, she got her BA in Political Science in 2019.
Once Selected, But Wanted More
Sanskriti Trivedy was selected for the Indian Defence Accounts Service, but kept going and wanted to become an IAS officer.
Story Of Perseverance
Sanskriti's story to becoming an IAS officer serves as an example of 'never give up' and her continuous efforts is an inspiration for hundreds of UPSC aspirants.
