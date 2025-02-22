Meet India’s 14-Year-Old ‘Human Calculator,' Broke 6 World Records In A Day, Won World Cup At 12; Know His Winning Formula, He Is...
Aaryan Shukla Guinness World Record: Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old math prodigy from India, earned the title of ‘human calculator’ after breaking six Guinness World Records in a single day during a mental math competition in Dubai. In 2024, he also set a record on the Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record by mentally adding 50 five-digit numbers in just 25.19 seconds.
A New Guinness World Record Sensation
Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old mental math prodigy from India, made history by breaking six Guinness World Records in just one day, earning global recognition as a "Human Calculator Kid."
Founder & Champion in Mental Calculation
Aaryan is a founding board member of the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA), a worldwide organization dedicated to advancing mental math skills.
Wins Mental Calculation World Cup At 12
His journey started young—practicing mental math since age six, he became the Mental Calculation World Cup champion in Germany at just 12 years old.
Unmatched Speed In Mental Math
Aaryan set six records, including:
Mentally adding 100 four-digit numbers in 30.9 seconds Mentally multiplying 10 sets of two eight-digit numbers in 2 minutes 35.41 seconds Mentally dividing a 20-digit number by a 10-digit number (set of 10) in 5 minutes 42 seconds
Previously Recognized For Blazing Speed
Before these records, he was already in the spotlight for mentally adding 50 five-digit numbers in 25.19 seconds, completing calculations at nearly one per half-second.
Daily Practice And Meditation: His Winning Formula
Aaryan practices for 5-6 hours daily and credits Sahaja Yoga meditation for his focus and calmness, proving that mental strength goes beyond just skill.
A Rising Star in Global Mental Math
With multiple international titles, Aaryan continues to push the limits of human calculation, inspiring young minds worldwide with his extraordinary abilities. (Image Credit: @aaryanhumancalculator/Instagram)
