Meet India’s 14-Year-Old ‘Human Calculator,' Broke 6 World Records In A Day, Won World Cup At 12; Know His Winning Formula, He Is...

Aaryan Shukla Guinness World Record: Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old math prodigy from India, earned the title of ‘human calculator’ after breaking six Guinness World Records in a single day during a mental math competition in Dubai. In 2024, he also set a record on the Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record by mentally adding 50 five-digit numbers in just 25.19 seconds.