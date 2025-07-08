Meet India’s K-6 Hypersonic Missile: From Blazing Speed To Rising Tensions For Pakistan - CHECK Key Features
India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is reportedly developing a powerful new weapon — the K-6 hypersonic missile. They are among the most advanced military technologies globally and are currently possessed by only a select few nations.
These reports come after India and Pakistan's recent conflict, when the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and protected the country, and also targeted some known terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
India's BrahMos missiles and suicide drones reportedly destroyed Pakistani military installations without resistance.
Hypersonic Missiles
If India's test succeeds, it will become the sixth country globally to possess the capability.
K-6 Speed
One of the key features of the K-6 missile is its speed. It can reportedly reach speeds up to Mach 7.5, making it nearly impossible to intercept using traditional air defence systems.
Missile Range
The missile is expected to have a range of up to 8,000 kilometers.
Missile Variant
A land-based variant of the K-6 is also planned after successful trials.
Sea Trials
According to several reports, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct sea trials of the K-6 missile.
Other Trials
If successful, trials will also be conducted from aircraft carriers in future phases.
Credits
Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos