Meet India’s K-6 Hypersonic Missile: From Blazing Speed To Rising Tensions For Pakistan - CHECK Key Features

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is reportedly developing a powerful new weapon — the K-6 hypersonic missile. They are among the most advanced military technologies globally and are currently possessed by only a select few nations.

These reports come after India and Pakistan's recent conflict, when the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and protected the country, and also targeted some known terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India's BrahMos missiles and suicide drones reportedly destroyed Pakistani military installations without resistance.