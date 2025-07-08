Advertisement
Meet India's K-6 Hypersonic Missile: From Blazing Speed To Rising Tensions For Pakistan - CHECK Key Features
Meet India's K-6 Hypersonic Missile: From Blazing Speed To Rising Tensions For Pakistan - CHECK Key Features

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is reportedly developing a powerful new weapon — the K-6 hypersonic missile. They are among the most advanced military technologies globally and are currently possessed by only a select few nations.

These reports come after India and Pakistan's recent conflict, when the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and protected the country, and also targeted some known terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India's BrahMos missiles and suicide drones reportedly destroyed Pakistani military installations without resistance.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Hypersonic Missiles

Hypersonic Missiles

If India's test succeeds, it will become the sixth country globally to possess the capability.

K-6 Speed

K-6 Speed

One of the key features of the K-6 missile is its speed. It can reportedly reach speeds up to Mach 7.5, making it nearly impossible to intercept using traditional air defence systems.

Missile Range

Missile Range

The missile is expected to have a range of up to 8,000 kilometers.

Missile Variant

Missile Variant

A land-based variant of the K-6 is also planned after successful trials.

Sea Trials

Sea Trials

According to several reports, the Indian Navy is preparing to conduct sea trials of the K-6 missile.

Other Trials

Other Trials

If successful, trials will also be conducted from aircraft carriers in future phases.

Credits

Credits

Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik

India weaponsIndia Missileindia hypersonic missileindia hypersonic missile news
