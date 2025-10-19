Meet India’s Mountain Railway: UNESCO World Heritage Site, Built In 1800s, Still Stands As An Example Of Excellence; It Is…

photoDetails

Indian Railways is more than just a mode of transportation — it's a living heritage that showcases the rich culture, history, and diversity of India. Spanning in thousands of kilometers, the railway network connects remote villages to bustling cities, offering travelers a unique glimpse into the soul of the country. From scenic mountain routes to historic stations built during the British era, every journey tells a story. With its iconic trains, architectural marvels, and cultural significance, Indian Railways stands as one of the most beautiful and unique railway systems in the world.