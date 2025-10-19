Advertisement
Meet India’s Mountain Railway: UNESCO World Heritage Site, Built In 1800s, Still Stands As An Example Of Excellence; It Is…

Indian Railways is more than just a mode of transportation — it's a living heritage that showcases the rich culture, history, and diversity of India. Spanning in thousands of kilometers, the railway network connects remote villages to bustling cities, offering travelers a unique glimpse into the soul of the country. From scenic mountain routes to historic stations built during the British era, every journey tells a story. With its iconic trains, architectural marvels, and cultural significance, Indian Railways stands as one of the most beautiful and unique railway systems in the world.

 

Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

1/7
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is also known as the DHR or the Toy Train. It was built between 1879 and 1881.

Length

2/7
Length

The Toy Train is a 2-foot gauge railway that runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in the Indian state of West Bengal. 

The Route

3/7
The Route

The journey of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is nothing short of a spectacle. It climbs from about 328 feet above sea level at New Jalpaiguri to about 218 feet at Darjeeling. Moreover, according to the official website, it uses six zig zags and five loops to gain altitude.

UNESCO World Heritage Site

4/7
UNESCO World Heritage Site

UNESCO declared the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway a World Heritage Site on December 2, 1999. Thus, the site became known as one of the mountain railways of India.

Locomotives

5/7
Locomotives

Six diesel locomotives handle the scheduled service, with daily tourist trains from Darjeeling to Ghum.

Steam Locomotives

6/7
Steam Locomotives

"Steam-enthusiast specials are hauled by vintage British-built B-Class steam locomotives. The railway’s headquarters are at Kurseong," the official website mentions. 

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Darjeeling Himalayan RailwayDarjeeling Himalayan Railwayshimalayan railways
