Meet India’s Only Nawab With Private Railway Station Worth Rs 113 Cr; Used To Take Trains Inside His Palace
Rampur Palace: India’s railway network stretches across the country from mountains to forests, from deserts to plains, with trains connecting every corner to cities and destinations. But there is one train that goes directly to a palace.
The Nawabs of Rampur were so wealthy that they had a private railway line built for themselves. The train would come right up to their palace, which even had its railway station from where their trains operated.
The ninth Nawab of Rampur, Hamid Ali Khan, had a private railway station constructed inside the palace. A 40-kilometre-long railway line was laid between Milak and Rampur for this purpose.
The Nawab built the railway station, and in 1925, he commissioned the Baroda State Rail Builders to construct a four-coach train. The train was named Saloon and belonged exclusively to him.
It was equipped with everything the Nawab required, from a bedroom and dining room to a kitchen and entertainment facilities. The four-coach train also had arrangements for his attendants, including guards, servants, and cooks.
Nawab used this train to travel, and after Partition, the Nawab used his train to help people travel to Pakistan. In 1954, he gave two coaches of his train to the government, while keeping the other two for himself. (All Images: @IndiaHistorypic/ British library)
