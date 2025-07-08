Meet India’s Richest Doctor: Built 20 Hospitals Across 3 Countries And Donated Rs... After Air India Crash; His Net Worth Is...

photoDetails

english

2928817

India's Richest Doctor: Once a boy from Kerala with dreams far bigger than his hometown, Shamsheer Vayalil dared to imagine a future where he could make a real difference. Armed with determination and a medical degree, he journeyed to the Middle East—not just to build a career, but to build a legacy.

Today, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil is the founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, one of the most respected healthcare groups in the UAE. A radiologist by training and a visionary by nature, he has transformed the healthcare landscape across borders. Married into the family of Gulf retailing magnate M.A. Yusuff Ali, he carved his own identity through sheer perseverance and purpose.

He now leads a diversified portfolio including Ziva, Keita, RPM, LifePharma, Lakeshore Hospital, and Educare Institute. His compassion is as large as his success—pledging Rs 6 crore to support families of medical students who died in the Air India crash.

Dr. Shamsheer is now India’s richest doctor and one of the fastest-growing NRIs on Forbes' list reportedly. His story shows that with hard work and big dreams, anything is possible.