Meet India’s Richest Doctor: Built 20 Hospitals Across 3 Countries And Donated Rs... After Air India Crash; His Net Worth Is...
India's Richest Doctor: Once a boy from Kerala with dreams far bigger than his hometown, Shamsheer Vayalil dared to imagine a future where he could make a real difference. Armed with determination and a medical degree, he journeyed to the Middle East—not just to build a career, but to build a legacy.
Today, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil is the founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, one of the most respected healthcare groups in the UAE. A radiologist by training and a visionary by nature, he has transformed the healthcare landscape across borders. Married into the family of Gulf retailing magnate M.A. Yusuff Ali, he carved his own identity through sheer perseverance and purpose.
He now leads a diversified portfolio including Ziva, Keita, RPM, LifePharma, Lakeshore Hospital, and Educare Institute. His compassion is as large as his success—pledging Rs 6 crore to support families of medical students who died in the Air India crash.
Dr. Shamsheer is now India’s richest doctor and one of the fastest-growing NRIs on Forbes' list reportedly. His story shows that with hard work and big dreams, anything is possible.
Shamsheer Vayalil: Kerala Roots, Education
Shamsheer Vayalil's Career Beginnings In Abu Dhabi
In 2004, Dr. Shamsheer began his professional career as a radiologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, where his journey toward becoming a healthcare entrepreneur first took root.
Shamsheer Vayalil's Transform Healthcare Landscape
While working as a radiologist, he began envisioning owning a hospital. With strong determination and foresight, he started planning to transform the healthcare landscape in the UAE and beyond.
Shamsheer Vayalil Launches First Healthcare Venture
In 2007, with initial financial support from his billionaire father-in-law, Dr. Shamsheer launched his first healthcare venture—LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi—marking the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.
Shamsheer Vayalil: Rise Of Burjeel Holdings
His hard work led to the creation of Burjeel Holdings, a prominent healthcare group with 39 hospitals and medical centers across the UAE and Oman, offering world-class medical services.
Shamsheer Vayalil's Healthcare Networks
Over the years, he expanded his healthcare network to 20 hospitals in three countries, 23+ medical centers, and employed over 13,000 healthcare professionals across the Middle East and India.
Donated 1.75 crore During Nipah Virus Outbreak
In 2018, he donated Rs 1.75 crore worth of emergency medical equipment to Kerala during the Nipah virus outbreak, and later pledged Rs 6 crore to help families affected by an Air India crash.
UAE's ‘One Billion Meals Initiative'
A consistent humanitarian, he has donated AED 12 million (Rs 27.2 crore) to the UAE’s ‘One Billion Meals Initiative,’ which aims to combat global hunger in underprivileged communities.
Shamsheer Vayalil Net Worth
In 2023, Dr. Shamsheer was ranked 57th on Forbes India’s 100 Richest List with an impressive net worth of $3.7 billion (Rs 30,770 crore), highlighting his business success and impact. This makes him India’s richest doctor.
