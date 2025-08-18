1 / 7

Gorkha soldiers are admired for their unwavering courage and ability to take on any challenge — even if it means staring death in the face. Their combat skills and physical strength are legendary. The 11 Gorkha Rifles is one of the most highly decorated units in the Indian Army. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw — affectionately known as Sam Bahadur — was himself a Gurkha, and his leadership remains iconic. There's a popular saying that captures their spirit - "There are only two kinds of people who say they don’t fear death — either they are lying, or they are Gorkhas."