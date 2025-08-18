Meet Indian Army's Most Dangerous Regiment: Heroes Of World Wars, Home To India's First Field Marshal; Has Platoons In THIS Country As Well
The Indian Army is known across the globe for its strength, discipline and courage. Among its many elite regiments, the Gorkha Regiment has a special place in history — famous not just in India, but worldwide, for fearless soldiers who embody raw grit and loyalty. Though the regiment has deep historical roots in the Indian Army, recent recruitment faced hurdles after Nepal paused the intake of Gorkha youth under the Agnipath scheme. Still, India has requested Nepal to allow recruitment to resume, acknowledging the Gurkhas’ priceless legacy.
Warriors Of Unmatched Bravery
Gorkha soldiers are admired for their unwavering courage and ability to take on any challenge — even if it means staring death in the face. Their combat skills and physical strength are legendary. The 11 Gorkha Rifles is one of the most highly decorated units in the Indian Army. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw — affectionately known as Sam Bahadur — was himself a Gurkha, and his leadership remains iconic. There's a popular saying that captures their spirit - "There are only two kinds of people who say they don’t fear death — either they are lying, or they are Gorkhas."
A Historic Bond Since 1815
The Gorkha Regiment was first raised in 1815 by the British East India Company after they recognized the exceptional capabilities of Nepali soldiers. After India gained independence in 1947, these brave men became an integral part of the Indian Army. Throughout history — whether during the Sikh Wars, the Indian freedom struggle, or later conflicts — the Gurkhas earned respect and honor for their service.
World Wars and Global Recognition
Their bravery isn't limited to Indian soil. Around 100,000 Gurkhas fought in World War I across Europe and the Middle East, receiving hundreds of gallantry medals including several Victoria Crosses. In World War II, over 110,000 Gorkha soldiers served in battlefields from Africa to Southeast Asia, once again proving that they were among the finest warriors in the world.
The Iconic Khukri: Symbol of Fear
The khukri — a curved blade carried by every Gurkha soldier — has become a symbol of their heritage and bravery. It is traditionally believed that once a khukri is drawn, it does not return to its sheath without drawing blood. In close combat, this weapon has struck fear into the hearts of many enemies.
Backbone of India’s Major Wars
From the Indo-China War in 1962 to the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and the Kargil conflict of 1999, Gorkha soldiers have played crucial roles on the battlefield. In many battles, even small groups of Gorkha jawans managed to overpower much larger enemy forces — simply through courage and skill. Their battle cry, “Jai Mahakali, Ayo Gorkhali!” (Hail Goddess Mahakali, the Gorkhas are coming), still sends chills down enemy lines and fills fellow soldiers with pride.
British Services
Gorkha soldiers are not only respected in India but also serve in the British and Nepalese armies. The British Gorkha Regiment, originally part of the Indian Army, was transferred to the British Army in 1948. Across the world, military institutions salute the loyalty and discipline of these brave men.
