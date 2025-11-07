Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2981107https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-indias-fastest-train-highest-speed-of-160-km/hr-check-route-and-more-its-name-is-2981107
NewsPhotosMeet India's Fastest Train: Highest Speed Of 160 Km/Hr; Check Route And More; It's Name Is…
photoDetails

Meet India's Fastest Train: Highest Speed Of 160 Km/Hr; Check Route And More; It's Name Is…

India’s railway network, one of the largest and busiest in the world, continues to modernize rapidly with the introduction of high-speed and semi-high-speed trains. Serving as the backbone of the nation’s transportation system, Indian Railways connects remote areas to major cities. India’s fastest train — equipped with advanced technology, improved safety features, and world-class passenger comfort — marks a major leap toward high-speed connectivity. 

Updated:Nov 07, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Train

1/7
Train

The Namo Bharat train is the fastest train in India.

Follow Us

Speed

2/7
Speed

Namo Bharat is operating at its highest speed of 160 km/hr on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). 

Follow Us

Route

3/7
Route

Namo Bharat services operate on a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). 

According to a report of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, dated October 21, 2024, the train covers nine stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, and more. 

Follow Us

Gatiman Express

4/7
Gatiman Express

Before Namo Bharat made the record as India's fastest train, Gatiman Express was the nation's first semi-high speed train. 

Follow Us

Ticket

5/7
Ticket

Since the beginning of its operations, the passengers can the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). 

Follow Us

More

6/7
More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 17-kilometer Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20, 2023. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Slide Images From IANS

Follow Us
India's fastest trainFastest train in IndiaFastest train
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vegetarian city
Non-Veg Banned: World’s First City Where You Will Only Get Vegetarian Food
camera icon4
title
JNU ELECTIONS 2025
Left Sweeps JNU Polls: Check Post-Wise Facilities, Salary Of Winning Student Leaders
camera icon10
title
Karan Aujla
Karan Aujla: Real Name, Parents’ Tragic Death, Net Worth, And All About His Rivalry With Sidhu Moose Wala
camera icon11
title
WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Retentions: Full List of Retained, Released Players From MI, DC, RCB, UPW, GGW With Their Price; Check Full List
camera icon11
title
Taj Mahal in Nepal
Taj Mahal In Nepal! This Palace Was Built In 1893 For...Sits Atop Large Rock Platform Beside Kaligandaki River