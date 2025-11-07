Meet India's Fastest Train: Highest Speed Of 160 Km/Hr; Check Route And More; It's Name Is…
India’s railway network, one of the largest and busiest in the world, continues to modernize rapidly with the introduction of high-speed and semi-high-speed trains. Serving as the backbone of the nation’s transportation system, Indian Railways connects remote areas to major cities. India’s fastest train — equipped with advanced technology, improved safety features, and world-class passenger comfort — marks a major leap toward high-speed connectivity.
Train
The Namo Bharat train is the fastest train in India.
Speed
Namo Bharat is operating at its highest speed of 160 km/hr on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
Route
Namo Bharat services operate on a Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
According to a report of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, dated October 21, 2024, the train covers nine stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, and more.
Gatiman Express
Before Namo Bharat made the record as India's fastest train, Gatiman Express was the nation's first semi-high speed train.
Ticket
Since the beginning of its operations, the passengers can the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).
More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first 17-kilometer Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20, 2023.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Slide Images From IANS
Trending Photos