photoDetails

english

2989935

India’s missile arsenal today reflects a layered, diversified and increasingly sophisticated deterrence strategy — ranging from short- and medium-range systems for regional threats, to long-range intercontinental missiles for strategic deterrence. At the tactical end are systems like the surface-to-surface ballistic Shaurya and short-/medium-range missiles from the Prithvi series — capable of delivering conventional or nuclear payloads across nearby territories. On the strategic side, the long-range ballistic missiles of the Agni series — from shorter-range variants to the long-range Agni-V — give India a credible deterrent capability that can reach far beyond regional borders. If long-distance strike range is considered, then Agni-V is India's most lethal missile.