Meet India's Most Lethal Missile - Destroyer Of Enemies, Can Hit With Deadly Force - It's...

India’s missile arsenal today reflects a layered, diversified and increasingly sophisticated deterrence strategy — ranging from short- and medium-range systems for regional threats, to long-range intercontinental missiles for strategic deterrence. At the tactical end are systems like the surface-to-surface ballistic Shaurya and short-/medium-range missiles from the Prithvi series — capable of delivering conventional or nuclear payloads across nearby territories. On the strategic side, the long-range ballistic missiles of the Agni series — from shorter-range variants to the long-range Agni-V — give India a credible deterrent capability that can reach far beyond regional borders. If long-distance strike range is considered, then Agni-V is India's most lethal missile.

Updated:Nov 29, 2025, 12:36 AM IST
What is Agni-V?

What is Agni-V?

Agni-V is India’s most advanced long-range ballistic missile — a nuclear-capable missile developed by DRDO. Officially classified as an intermediate- to intercontinental-range ballistic missile, it represents a major step up in India’s strategic capabilities. Built for mobility and rapid deployment, Agni-V is road-mobile (launched from a transport vehicle), uses solid fuel, and can be stored in a canister — which helps with stability, quicker launch readiness, and survivability.

Reaching Deep into Asia — and Beyond

Reaching Deep into Asia — and Beyond

Agni-V has a base operational range of around 5,000–5,500 km, giving India the capacity to strike targets far beyond immediate neighbourhoods. Some evaluations even suggest that — under ideal conditions — its range could extend to 7,000 km or more, putting it closer to Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) capability.

Quick Launch Readiness

Quick Launch Readiness

Because it uses solid fuel and is housed in a canister on a mobile launcher, Agni-V does not require lengthy fueling procedures before launch. That makes it more survivable and less vulnerable to pre-emptive strikes.

Advanced Guidance and Accuracy

Advanced Guidance and Accuracy

Agni-V incorporates a sophisticated guidance system — combining ring-laser gyroscope inertial navigation with satellite navigation (e.g. NavIC/GNSS) — which helps it hit targets with high precision.

Strategic Payload Capacity

Strategic Payload Capacity

The missile is capable of carrying a substantial warhead (nuclear payload), which underlines its role as a strategic — not just tactical — deterrent. Some sources also indicate potential for Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVs) in future versions — meaning one missile could potentially carry and strike multiple targets.

What Areas Can It Reach?

What Areas Can It Reach?

From launch sites in Indian territory, Agni-V’s 5,000–5,500 km (or more) range places virtually the entire Asian landmass within reach — including the farthest reaches of China. Beyond Asia, parts of Eastern Europe and West Asia, and stretches of South-and-Southeast Asia — even portions of North-East Africa/Middle East — could fall within its extended reach under optimal conditions.

Agni-VI: The Future Long-Range Deterrent

Agni-VI: The Future Long-Range Deterrent

Looking ahead, Defence experts are tracking the development of Agni-VI. This next-generation missile is expected to push the envelope even further, potentially offering longer range (intercontinental reach), more advanced guidance, and enhanced payload or warhead delivery options.

