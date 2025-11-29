Meet India's Most Lethal Missile - Destroyer Of Enemies, Can Hit With Deadly Force - It's...
India’s missile arsenal today reflects a layered, diversified and increasingly sophisticated deterrence strategy — ranging from short- and medium-range systems for regional threats, to long-range intercontinental missiles for strategic deterrence. At the tactical end are systems like the surface-to-surface ballistic Shaurya and short-/medium-range missiles from the Prithvi series — capable of delivering conventional or nuclear payloads across nearby territories. On the strategic side, the long-range ballistic missiles of the Agni series — from shorter-range variants to the long-range Agni-V — give India a credible deterrent capability that can reach far beyond regional borders. If long-distance strike range is considered, then Agni-V is India's most lethal missile.
What is Agni-V?
Agni-V is India’s most advanced long-range ballistic missile — a nuclear-capable missile developed by DRDO. Officially classified as an intermediate- to intercontinental-range ballistic missile, it represents a major step up in India’s strategic capabilities. Built for mobility and rapid deployment, Agni-V is road-mobile (launched from a transport vehicle), uses solid fuel, and can be stored in a canister — which helps with stability, quicker launch readiness, and survivability.
Reaching Deep into Asia — and Beyond
Agni-V has a base operational range of around 5,000–5,500 km, giving India the capacity to strike targets far beyond immediate neighbourhoods. Some evaluations even suggest that — under ideal conditions — its range could extend to 7,000 km or more, putting it closer to Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) capability.
Quick Launch Readiness
Because it uses solid fuel and is housed in a canister on a mobile launcher, Agni-V does not require lengthy fueling procedures before launch. That makes it more survivable and less vulnerable to pre-emptive strikes.
Advanced Guidance and Accuracy
Agni-V incorporates a sophisticated guidance system — combining ring-laser gyroscope inertial navigation with satellite navigation (e.g. NavIC/GNSS) — which helps it hit targets with high precision.
Strategic Payload Capacity
The missile is capable of carrying a substantial warhead (nuclear payload), which underlines its role as a strategic — not just tactical — deterrent. Some sources also indicate potential for Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVs) in future versions — meaning one missile could potentially carry and strike multiple targets.
What Areas Can It Reach?
From launch sites in Indian territory, Agni-V’s 5,000–5,500 km (or more) range places virtually the entire Asian landmass within reach — including the farthest reaches of China. Beyond Asia, parts of Eastern Europe and West Asia, and stretches of South-and-Southeast Asia — even portions of North-East Africa/Middle East — could fall within its extended reach under optimal conditions.
Agni-VI: The Future Long-Range Deterrent
Looking ahead, Defence experts are tracking the development of Agni-VI. This next-generation missile is expected to push the envelope even further, potentially offering longer range (intercontinental reach), more advanced guidance, and enhanced payload or warhead delivery options.
Trending Photos