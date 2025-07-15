Meet India's S400 Evading Cruise Missile Giving Sleepless Night To Turkey - Know Its Greece Connection
India-Greece Defense Ties
The alleged offer coincides with deepening defense cooperation between India and Greece. Both nations have been expanding bilateral ties, with Greece acquiring Rafale jets and India showcasing the LR-LACM at the DEFEA 2025 defense exhibition in Athens.
Turkey's Concerns
Turkish media has expressed alarm, framing the potential deal as a strategic threat. They fear Greece could use the missiles to target Turkish airbases, radar installations, and S-400 air defense systems, altering the regional balance of power.
What is LR-LACM
LR-LACM stands for Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, a subsonic cruise missile developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Missile Capabilities
LR-LACM has a range of 1,000-1,500 km, precision strike accuracy, and can fly at low altitudes, making it hard to detect. It can carry conventional and nuclear warheads, posing significant operational challenges for Turkish defense systems.
LR-LACM Features
The LR-LACM missile can be launched from mobile launchers and Indian Navy ships, evading air defense systems like Turkey's S-400. Its deployment by Greece has raised concerns in Ankara, potentially altering the regional military balance.
India's DRDO successfully tested the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, capable of launching from land and sea, marking a significant milestone in India's defense capabilities development. (Image: Social Media)
