Meet INS Tamal (F71): Indian Navy's New Warrior, Pakistan's Nightmare - Armed With Brahmos And Precision Weapons
The Indian Navy commissioned INS Tamal (F 71) on Tuesday at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia, in the presence of VAdm Sanjay Jasjit Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. VAdm Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, VAdm Sergie Lipin, Commander Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation Navy, were also present on the occasion, along with other senior officials from the Indian and Russian Governments, Navies, and industries.
The ship's name symbolises the mythical sword used for combat by Indra, the King of the gods. The ship's mascot is inspired by the congruence of the 'Jambavant', the Immortal Bear King of Indian Mythology, and the Russian National Animal--the Eurasian Brown Bear.
INS Tamal
INS Tamal is the eighth multi-role stealth frigate in the series of Project 1135.6 and the second of the additional follow-on Tushil class of ships.
The first ship of the Tushil class (INS Tushil) was commissioned on December 9, 2024. All seven ships inducted thus far are part of the Western Fleet - 'The Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy under the Western Naval Command.
This ceremony marks the formal induction of INS Tamal into the Indian Navy. The ship is commanded by Capt Sridhar Tata, a gunnery and missile warfare specialist.
Indigenous Components
The ship has 26% indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile and HUMSA-NG Sonar system.
Includes BrahMos
Tamal punches well above her weight with dual-role BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, vertically launched surface-to-air missiles with extended ranges, the standard 30 MM Close-in Weapon System, the 100 MM Main gun, and very potent ASW rockets and heavyweight torpedoes.
Tamal's Construction
Tamal's construction was overseen by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Moscow.
Force Multipliers
ANI reported that force multipliers include Air Early Warning and Multi Role helicopters, which can operate from the deck of Tamal.
Combat Capability
The combat capability of the ship is augmented by a host of Network Centric Warfare capabilities and an advanced Electronic Warfare suite.
INS Tamal's Features
The complement of advanced electronic warfare suite and advanced EO/IR systems adds ears and eyes to this potent platform.
The combat management system fuses all weapons and sensors into an effective fighting machine.
The ship is also capable of embarking the upgraded Anti-submarine and Airborne Early Warning helicopters, the Kamov 28 and Kamov 31, which are formidable force multipliers.
Crew
INS Tamal is manned by a crew of about 250 sailors and 26 officers. The officers and sailors of this ship embody the ships motto – Sarvatra Sarvada Vijaya (Victory always everywhere), signifying Tamal’s undying commitment to operational excellence in every mission, complementing the Indian Navy’s motto ‘Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Force Safeguarding National Maritime Interests – Anytime, Anywhere’.
INS Tamal's Trials
Tamal has successively completed extensive sea trials undertaken over three months to prove its systems, weapons, and sensors.
Complex Automated Systems
The ship has been equipped with complex automated systems for nuclear, biological and chemical defence, including damage control and fire-fighting that can be operated centrally from sheltered posts. These complex systems aid in minimising casualties, achieve rapid restoration of combat effectiveness, and enhance combat capability and survivability.
Tamal's Weight
The warship weighs around 3,900 tonnes and is 125 meters long, and was made in collaboration with Indian naval specialists and the Severnoye Design Bureau of Russia.
Other Features
Notably, the ship also features modern communication and data-link systems, navigation equipment, and critical infrastructure, making the ship a powerful asset for naval operations.
Credits
Photo Credit: All images from @indiannavy/X
Trending Photos