The Indian Navy commissioned INS Tamal (F 71) on Tuesday at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia, in the presence of VAdm Sanjay Jasjit Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. VAdm Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, VAdm Sergie Lipin, Commander Baltic Fleet of the Russian Federation Navy, were also present on the occasion, along with other senior officials from the Indian and Russian Governments, Navies, and industries.

The ship's name symbolises the mythical sword used for combat by Indra, the King of the gods. The ship's mascot is inspired by the congruence of the 'Jambavant', the Immortal Bear King of Indian Mythology, and the Russian National Animal--the Eurasian Brown Bear.