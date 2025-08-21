Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949556https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-japan-s-ai-powered-futuristic-personal-cleaning-pod-that-washes-and-dries-you-in-just-15-minutes-2949556
NewsPhotosForget Taking Showers! Japan Introduces Human Washing Machine, Bath And Dry In Just 15 Minutes
photoDetails

Forget Taking Showers! Japan Introduces Human Washing Machine, Bath And Dry In Just 15 Minutes

The world never ceases to amaze us with advancements in technology. Over the past few decades, we’ve achieved remarkable progress, from landing rovers on Mars to developing self-balancing scooter technology pioneered by IIT. Adding to this innovation, Japan has developed a groundbreaking AI-powered personal cleaning pod.

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Follow Us

1/7
Follow Us

Machine Design

2/7
AI generated image of futuristic personal cleaning pod. (Photo credits: Gemini)

The machine resembles a pod with a clear cover. People step inside, and the pod partially fills with water, after which everything happens within the compact space designed for a single person.

Follow Us

How It Cleans

3/7
AI generated image of futuristic personal cleaning pod. (Photo credits: Gemini)

Jets inside the pod shoot thousands of tiny bubbles that pop and push dirt away from the skin. Unlike traditional scrubbing and rinsing, this process uses the combined power of air and water.

Follow Us

Built-in AI

4/7
AI generated image of futuristic personal cleaning pod. (Photo credits: Gemini)

Sensors scan the person’s skin and heartbeat, allowing the built-in AI to adjust water temperature, pressure, and wash time to suit the individual inside. This creates a personalized wash session for each user.

Follow Us

More Than Just Washing

5/7
AI generated image of futuristic personal cleaning pod. (Photo credits: Gemini)

The machine also monitors how the user feels and displays shapes and colors on the interior walls to create a calming environment. The aim is to cleanse both body and mind.

Follow Us

6/7
AI generated image of futuristic personal cleaning pod. (Photo credits: Perplexity)
Follow Us

7/7
AI generated image of futuristic personal cleaning pod. (Photo credits: Gemini)

Japan plans to make the machine available for more people and develop versions for home use. This invention could transform the way people approach both cleaning and relaxation in their daily lives.

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Meet Japan’s AI-Powered Futuristic Personal Cleaning Pod That Washes And Dries You In Just 15 Minutes
camera icon8
title
business success story
World’s Richest Prisoner? This Billionaire Founder Was Jailed For 4 Months, Has Net Worth Of Rs 6,20,00,00,00,000, He Is Founder Of…..;
camera icon10
title
Usain Bolt
Happy Birthday Usain Bolt: Reliving His Journey From Teenage Prodigy To Olympic Champion - In Pics
camera icon6
title
bihar bridge
Aunta–Simaria 6-Lane Bridge Set For Inauguration By PM Modi: BIG Boost For North–South Bihar Connectivity- Check Cost, Length, Other Details
camera icon11
title
Railway Station Name Change
Indian Railway Station With Longest Name: Has More Than 55 Characters; Located In THIS State; Renamed In 2019
NEWS ON ONE CLICK