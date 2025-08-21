Forget Taking Showers! Japan Introduces Human Washing Machine, Bath And Dry In Just 15 Minutes
The world never ceases to amaze us with advancements in technology. Over the past few decades, we’ve achieved remarkable progress, from landing rovers on Mars to developing self-balancing scooter technology pioneered by IIT. Adding to this innovation, Japan has developed a groundbreaking AI-powered personal cleaning pod.
Machine Design
The machine resembles a pod with a clear cover. People step inside, and the pod partially fills with water, after which everything happens within the compact space designed for a single person.
How It Cleans
Jets inside the pod shoot thousands of tiny bubbles that pop and push dirt away from the skin. Unlike traditional scrubbing and rinsing, this process uses the combined power of air and water.
Built-in AI
Sensors scan the person’s skin and heartbeat, allowing the built-in AI to adjust water temperature, pressure, and wash time to suit the individual inside. This creates a personalized wash session for each user.
More Than Just Washing
The machine also monitors how the user feels and displays shapes and colors on the interior walls to create a calming environment. The aim is to cleanse both body and mind.
Japan plans to make the machine available for more people and develop versions for home use. This invention could transform the way people approach both cleaning and relaxation in their daily lives.
