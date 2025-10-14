Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971900https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-jodhpur-prince-shivraj-singh-indian-polo-player-resides-in-one-of-the-worlds-biggest-private-mansions-check-net-worth-2971900
NewsPhotosMeet Jodhpur Prince Shivraj Singh: Indian Polo Player, Resides In One Of The World's Biggest Private Mansions - Check Net Worth
photoDetails

Meet Jodhpur Prince Shivraj Singh: Indian Polo Player, Resides In One Of The World's Biggest Private Mansions - Check Net Worth

Rajasthan, known as the land of kings, is home to several royal families who continue to preserve their rich heritage and traditions even today. Many of the royal families maintain their ancestral palaces, which have become symbols of Rajasthan’s regal past and serve as popular heritage hotels and cultural hubs. Families from Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota, among others, still play a significant role in local culture and tourism. Meet one such royal person of Jodhpur:  

Photos Credit: @yuvrajshivrajsinghjodhpur/ Instagram

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh

1/8
Yuvraj Shivraj Singh

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh was born on September 30, 1975. His father is Gaj Singh, King of Jodhpur. 

Follow Us

Umaid Bhawan Palace

2/8
Umaid Bhawan Palace

The royal family resides in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which is reportedly one of the biggest private mansions in the world. 

Follow Us

Education

3/8
Education

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh was educated at St. Patrick's Jodhpur, The Mayo College, Ajmer, Eton College in England, and at Oxford Brookes, where he got a degree in Business Studies.

Follow Us

Family

4/8
Family

According to a report by Financial Express, Yuvraj Shivraj Singh is the son of Gaj Singh, the king of Jodhpur, and Hemlata Rajye. 

Follow Us

Palace, Hotel, And Museum

5/8
Palace, Hotel, And Museum

The FE report further states that the Umaid Bhawan Palace is divided into three sections:

1- Royal family’s home  2- Taj Palace Hotel  3- Museum 

Follow Us

Polo Player

6/8
Polo Player

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh played polo for Eton College. 

Follow Us

His Wife

7/8
His Wife

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh married Gayatri Kumari Pal of Lucknow in 2010. 

Follow Us

Net Worth

8/8
Net Worth

According to several media reports, the net worth of the royal family of Jodhpur is Rs. 22,400 crore.

Follow Us
Jodhpur royal familyYuvraj Shivraj Singh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Test Championship
10 Players With Most Hundreds In WTC History: Joe Root At Top, Shubman Gill At 5th, Rohit Sharma At...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For October 13- 19: You May Feel Mentally Restless Or Distracted, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
camera icon7
title
Zoho
India’s 7 Most Valuable Bootstrapped Giants: From NSE’s Rs 5 Lakh Crore Power To Serum Institute, Zoho, And Zerodha Leading A USD 100 Billion Self-Made Empires
camera icon8
title
Diwali outfits 2025
Looking For The Perfect Diwali Outfit? Here Are 6 Trendy And Glamorous Looks To Try This Festive Season