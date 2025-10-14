Meet Jodhpur Prince Shivraj Singh: Indian Polo Player, Resides In One Of The World's Biggest Private Mansions - Check Net Worth
Rajasthan, known as the land of kings, is home to several royal families who continue to preserve their rich heritage and traditions even today. Many of the royal families maintain their ancestral palaces, which have become symbols of Rajasthan’s regal past and serve as popular heritage hotels and cultural hubs. Families from Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota, among others, still play a significant role in local culture and tourism. Meet one such royal person of Jodhpur:
Photos Credit: @yuvrajshivrajsinghjodhpur/ Instagram
Yuvraj Shivraj Singh
Yuvraj Shivraj Singh was born on September 30, 1975. His father is Gaj Singh, King of Jodhpur.
Umaid Bhawan Palace
The royal family resides in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which is reportedly one of the biggest private mansions in the world.
Education
Yuvraj Shivraj Singh was educated at St. Patrick's Jodhpur, The Mayo College, Ajmer, Eton College in England, and at Oxford Brookes, where he got a degree in Business Studies.
Family
According to a report by Financial Express, Yuvraj Shivraj Singh is the son of Gaj Singh, the king of Jodhpur, and Hemlata Rajye.
Palace, Hotel, And Museum
The FE report further states that the Umaid Bhawan Palace is divided into three sections:
1- Royal family’s home 2- Taj Palace Hotel 3- Museum
Polo Player
Yuvraj Shivraj Singh played polo for Eton College.
His Wife
Yuvraj Shivraj Singh married Gayatri Kumari Pal of Lucknow in 2010.
Net Worth
According to several media reports, the net worth of the royal family of Jodhpur is Rs. 22,400 crore.
Trending Photos