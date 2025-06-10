2 / 8

World's Oldest Living Tortoise is aged 192 years old, and has even met several members from the British family. Jonathan resides in the grounds of Plantation House, the official residence of the Governor of St Helena - a British-run island in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

According to the Guinness World Records, Jonathan is the oldest known land animal in the world. Although his exact age is unknown, a photograph taken in 1882 shows that when he was originally brought to the island he was already fully grown.