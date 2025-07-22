Meet Leela Sahu, MP Village YouTuber Who Turned Headache For BJP, Finally Gets A Road For...
A YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, Leela Sahu, set a campaign in motion nearly a year ago, demanding a motorable road to her remote village. In the process of achieving this, she made multiple videos and raised her voice, and emphasised that the issue is dangerous, especially in times of emergency.
Leela Sahu is in the final stages of her pregnancy. In her vlogs, she has highlighted that besides her, several other women in the village are pregnant and they would need to visit a hospital at the time of their delivery, but the commute was an issue due to the lack of a proper road.
Road Work Begins...
According to several media reports, Leela Sahu's campaign on social media for a motorable road in her village in MP's Sidhi saw progress as construction work began.
She posted a video on her Instagram handle showcasing a JCB and a road roller working on the road.
Leela Sahu's Reaction
Speaking to the Indian Express, the 22-year-old pregnant YouTuber stated that she got to know that it was the local MLA, Ajay Singh Rahul, who set the construction in motion. The MLA also confirmed that the construction was undertaken at his initiative. He said that he was building a few kilometers with his resources.
Leela Sahu's Reach To Politicians
In her demand for an 8-kilometer stretch between Khaddi Khurd and the nearest hospital, she tagged several political big names, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and the local BJP leader Rajesh Mishra.
Politicians' Reaction
After Leela Sahu's campaign gained momentum, the local BJP MP Rajesh Mishra reportedly said that since every delivery has a due date, the pregnant influencer can get admitted early, and even said that they would provide her with all facilities, including transportation.
Khaddi Khurd Residents
The Indian Express report also informed that the residents of Leela Sahu's village are dependent on tractors or their private vehicles to reach hospitals.
Leela Sahu YouTube And Instagram
Leela Sahu has 3.8K subscribers on YouTube and 841K followers on Instagram. She has used both platforms to post videos related to the cause.
Credit
Photo Credit: All Images/ leelasahu_mp (Instagram)
