Meet Leela Sahu, MP Village YouTuber Who Turned Headache For BJP, Finally Gets A Road For...

A YouTuber from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, Leela Sahu, set a campaign in motion nearly a year ago, demanding a motorable road to her remote village. In the process of achieving this, she made multiple videos and raised her voice, and emphasised that the issue is dangerous, especially in times of emergency.

Leela Sahu is in the final stages of her pregnancy. In her vlogs, she has highlighted that besides her, several other women in the village are pregnant and they would need to visit a hospital at the time of their delivery, but the commute was an issue due to the lack of a proper road.