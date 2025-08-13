Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945328https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/meet-medha-roopam-from-gold-winning-shooter-to-noida-s-first-woman-district-magistrate-hails-from-family-of-2945328
NewsPhotosMeet Medha Roopam: From Gold-Winning Shooter To Noida’s First Woman District Magistrate; Hails From Family Of...
photoDetails

Meet Medha Roopam: From Gold-Winning Shooter To Noida’s First Woman District Magistrate; Hails From Family Of...

Medha Roopam began her journey as a shooting athlete, setting state records with three gold medals at the Kerala State Shooting Championship. Now, she has made history as the first woman appointed District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida). 

 

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Shooting athlete

1/7
Shooting athlete

Medha Roopam began her journey as a shooting athlete, setting state records and securing three gold medals at the Kerala State Shooting Championship. Inspired by her father, she shifted her focus from sports to civil services, working diligently to achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

 

Follow Us

Medha Roopam family background

2/7
Medha Roopam family background

Medha Roopam comes from a family with a strong administrative background. Her father, Gyanesh Kumar Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, has recently been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. She completed her schooling in Kerala and went on to study Economics at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

 

Follow Us

2014-batch IAS officer

3/7
2014-batch IAS officer

Medha Roopam is married to Manish Bansal, a 2014-batch IAS officer currently serving as the District Magistrate of Saharanpur. The two met during their training, eventually tied the knot, and are now proud parents of two children.

 

Follow Us

Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly

4/7
Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly

After clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination, Medha Roopam secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 10. She joined the IAS in 2014 from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, beginning her career as an Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly. 

Follow Us

District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar

5/7
District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar

Before her appointment as District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Medha Roopam served as the DM of Kasganj. In April 2022, she was posted as the District Magistrate of Hapur, later taking on the role of Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Greater Noida Authority.

 

Follow Us

District Magistrate of Noida

6/7
District Magistrate of Noida

During her tenure as Joint Magistrate in Meerut and Unnao, she continued to excel in shooting, winning multiple gold medals. She now serves as the District Magistrate of Noida.

(All images: medharoopam/@instagram)

Follow Us

UPSC Civil Services Examination

7/7
UPSC Civil Services Examination

The UPSC Civil Services Examination, conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission, is one of India’s most competitive exams. It selects candidates for prestigious roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The process includes three stages—Preliminary, Mains, and Interview—testing candidates’ knowledge, analytical skills, and leadership abilities. Success in this exam requires consistent preparation, deep understanding of diverse subjects, and strong problem-solving capabilities.

Follow Us
medha roopam ias officermedha roopam struggleupsc exammedha roopam success story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
medha roopam ias officer
Meet Medha Roopam: From Gold-Winning Shooter To Noida’s First Woman District Magistrate; Hails From Family Of...
camera icon10
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 8 Childhood Memories That Will Make You Relive The Magic Of Freedom’s Celebrations
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Timeline, Chairperson, Members Appointment: Finance Ministry Says Notification Will Be Issued In...
camera icon7
title
Independence Day 2025
Independence Day 2025: 5 Creative And Meaningful Ways To Celebrate The Spirit Of Freedom With Joy And Patriotism
camera icon7
title
Dearness Allowance
7th Pay Commission 18-Months Frozen DA Arrears During Covid: Finance Ministry Responds On Payment Of Arrear Money
NEWS ON ONE CLICK