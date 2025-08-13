Meet Medha Roopam: From Gold-Winning Shooter To Noida’s First Woman District Magistrate; Hails From Family Of...
Medha Roopam began her journey as a shooting athlete, setting state records with three gold medals at the Kerala State Shooting Championship. Now, she has made history as the first woman appointed District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida).
Shooting athlete
Medha Roopam began her journey as a shooting athlete, setting state records and securing three gold medals at the Kerala State Shooting Championship. Inspired by her father, she shifted her focus from sports to civil services, working diligently to achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer.
Medha Roopam family background
Medha Roopam comes from a family with a strong administrative background. Her father, Gyanesh Kumar Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, has recently been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. She completed her schooling in Kerala and went on to study Economics at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.
2014-batch IAS officer
Medha Roopam is married to Manish Bansal, a 2014-batch IAS officer currently serving as the District Magistrate of Saharanpur. The two met during their training, eventually tied the knot, and are now proud parents of two children.
Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly
After clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination, Medha Roopam secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 10. She joined the IAS in 2014 from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, beginning her career as an Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly.
District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar
Before her appointment as District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Medha Roopam served as the DM of Kasganj. In April 2022, she was posted as the District Magistrate of Hapur, later taking on the role of Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Greater Noida Authority.
District Magistrate of Noida
During her tenure as Joint Magistrate in Meerut and Unnao, she continued to excel in shooting, winning multiple gold medals. She now serves as the District Magistrate of Noida.
UPSC Civil Services Examination
The UPSC Civil Services Examination, conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission, is one of India’s most competitive exams. It selects candidates for prestigious roles like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The process includes three stages—Preliminary, Mains, and Interview—testing candidates’ knowledge, analytical skills, and leadership abilities. Success in this exam requires consistent preparation, deep understanding of diverse subjects, and strong problem-solving capabilities.
