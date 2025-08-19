Meet Medha Roopam: Noida DM In Spotlight Over Her Connection With CEC Gyanesh Kumar

2 / 6

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Medha Roopam, who was serving as the District Magistrate of Kasganj, as the new DM of Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar). She is the first woman DM of the district. This is not her first posting in the region. Medha Roopam has earlier served as the Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority. Her return to Noida is being seen as a positive step, especially for key projects like the Jewar Airport and the upcoming International Film City, which she has handled in the past.