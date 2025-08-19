Advertisement
Meet Medha Roopam: Noida DM In Spotlight Over Her Connection With CEC Gyanesh Kumar

IAS Medha Roopam: The Congress party has been taking its 'vote chori' fight to every street cornering, not only the BJP but also the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the front facing accusations of voter list manipulation from the main opposition party and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. While CEC Kumar has come out with a detailed press conference refuting the allegations and sharing the Election Commission's stand on the allegations, social media users are increasingly talking about Noida DM Medha Roopam over her connection with CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Daughter Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Daughter Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Medha Roopam belongs to a family deeply rooted in public service. She is the daughter of Gyanesh Kumar, the current Chief Election Commissioner of India. Her grandfather, Subodh Kumar Gupta, retired as a Chief Medical Officer. Her uncle is an IRS officer and her aunt runs a school in Indore. Her husband, Maneesh Bansal, is also an IAS officer from the 2014 batch.

Ex-Addl CEO Of Gr Noida Authority

Ex-Addl CEO Of Gr Noida Authority

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Medha Roopam, who was serving as the District Magistrate of Kasganj, as the new DM of Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar). She is the first woman DM of the district. This is not her first posting in the region. Medha Roopam has earlier served as the Additional CEO of Greater Noida Authority. Her return to Noida is being seen as a positive step, especially for key projects like the Jewar Airport and the upcoming International Film City, which she has handled in the past.

Strong Role In Big Projects

Strong Role In Big Projects

During her earlier tenure in Greater Noida, Medha worked on large-scale infrastructure projects such as the international airport and Film City. Her appointment in Noida is seen as a move that could speed up development work in the region. She is widely regarded as a sharp and efficient officer with a hands-on style.

Topper with Many Talents

Topper with Many Talents

Medha is a 2014-batch IAS officer and is counted among Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s trusted administrators. She completed her graduation in Economics (Honours) from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. In 2013, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam with an All India Rank of 10, with Psychology as her optional subject.

Sporting Spirit

Sporting Spirit

Few know that Medha Roopam is also an award-winning shooter. She began rifle shooting during Class 12 and even won three gold medals in the Kerala State Shooting Championship. She later represented her university and also competed at the national level in 2009 before stepping away to prepare for UPSC.

Proud Roots

Proud Roots

Born in Agra, Medha studied at Naval Public School in Kochi till Class 8 and completed Class 12 from St. Thomas School in Thiruvananthapuram. Her family tree is full of civil servants, including her sister and brother-in-law, who are both 2018 batch officers in the Tripura cadre.

