Meet Painting Pup: This Labrador Not Only Barks But Also Paints To Raise Funds For Stray Dogs, Earns Rs...

Salvador Dali, a talented Labrador, creates abstract artworks using paint and brushes. Rescued by a Hyderabad couple, her art has earned Rs 35,000 for animal rescue and treatment. Dali lives a happy life, enjoying swimming, fruit, and playtime with her sibling.
Salvador Dali, a 2-year-old Labrador, creates abstract artworks with paint and brushes, captivating public attention with her unique talent and colourful pieces.
Dali was rescued by a Hyderabad couple, Snehangshu Debnath and Hoi Choudhury, who discovered her interest in painting and nurtured her creative talent.
Dali's artworks are full of spontaneity and colour, reflecting her playful personality and bringing joy to those who see them.
A calendar featuring Dali's 12 most popular artworks was compiled in 2024, showcasing her talent and raising funds for animal rescue and treatment.
As per the New Indian Express report, Dali has earned Rs 35,000 from her art, which is used entirely for animal rescue and treatment, making her a furry philanthropist.
Dali joyous dog who enjoys his happy life at home and performs activities like swimming, eating fruit and playing with her younger dog sibling, Miro, also a rescue. (Image: im.labrador.dali)
