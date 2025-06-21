Advertisement
Meet Queen Of Ranthambore: Used To Be World’s Oldest-Surviving Tigress In Wild, Passed Away At Age Of...

Machli (Tiger Code: T-16), alias “Lady of the Lake,” was the royal tigress and, according to the Ranthambore National Park website, was labeled as the most photographed tigress in the world. 

Updated:Jun 21, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Why Named Machli?

Why Named Machli?

Machli, in Hindi, means 'fish', and the reason for the tigress' unique name was her fish-shaped mark on the left ear of her face. 

The Ranthambore National Park website also stated that she inherited this name from her mother.

Film On Machli

Film On Machli

A film on Machali, “The World's Most Famous Tiger”, won the National Award at the 66th National Film Awards.

Other Names

Other Names

Machli's other names also include- 'Queen of Ranthambore’, ‘Lady of the Lakes’, and ‘Crocodile Killer’.

Machli's Death

Machli's Death

Machli passed away at the age of 20, and this made her the World’s Oldest-Surviving Tigress in the wild. 

Machli Was Famous

Machli Was Famous

Machli was also famous for being the 'most photographed tigress.' She had been the subject of many research papers on wildlife, journals, books, documentaries, short films, and journals.

Machli's Cubs

Machli's Cubs

Machli gave birth to three cubs – one female (Sundari – T-17), and two males (Broken Tail and Slant Ear).

By April 2002, Machali gave birth to her second litter, the two cubs named Jhumru (male) and Jhumri (female). She also mothered several other cubs. 

Credits

Credits

Photo Credit: Ranthambore National Park Website 

national park ranthamboreIndia tigers
