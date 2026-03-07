Meet Rajeshwari Suve M: Secures AIR 2 in UPSC CSE 2025 - Check her journey, family background, and education
The Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination is one of the most prestigious and competitive examinations in India. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam, making it one of the toughest competitive exams in the country.
Rajeshwari Suve M
Rajeshwari Suve M is a graduate from Madurai who secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2025. (Photos Credit: ANI/X)
Family
Choosing UPSC...
According to ANI, Rajeshwari Suve M said that she was initially confused between higher studies and civil services, but ultimately chose the latter for societal impact. (Photo Credit: ANI/X)
Journey
Speaking to ANI, Rajeshwari Suve M attributed her success to a seven-year journey that began in 2018 after her graduation.
"I was a bit surprised, of course. It was a long journey for me. I graduated from college in 2018 in BE EEE," she said. (Screenshot from video, Photo Credit: ANI/X)
Example of resilience
Rajeshwari Suve M’s story reflects resilience and determination, offering inspiration to students preparing for the competitive examinations. (Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)
UPSC CSE 2025
The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) civil services final result 2025 was declared, and 958 candidates made the merit list. (Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)
Congratulations pour in
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said, "On my behalf and on behalf of DoPT, I congratulate Dr Anuj Agnihotri, a fellow medico, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull for securing All India Rank 1, 2, and 3 respectively in UPSC CSE 2025 result declared today. Wishing these youngsters the very best as they will have the opportunity to serve the nation in the prime of their careers in 2047." (Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik)
Trending Photos